Best of 2024: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met

From art that harnesses technology to pieces that speak to climate change, the top art installations of 2024 are a sign of our times. These dynamic pieces, many installed in public spaces, frequently involved visitors and passersby, and they often helped push discourse as well. Whether the work was digital or physical, all of them left a lasting impression to earn a place on the list.

My Modern Met has been tracking the top art installations of the year since 2013 and has seen an evolution of its trends. Much like last year, the incorporation of AI and technology is a hallmark of modern installations, yet many powerful pieces rely on sculpture, graphic design, or illustration.

What holds true to all of these installations is the strong concept that guides the work. Some are intended to make us think about larger social issues, while others simply wish to help us connect. Whatever the case, each installation resonates and leaves visitors involved and engaged either physically or mentally.

Scroll down to see the incredible installation art that made a mark in 2024 and stay tuned for even more Best of 2024 guides on My Modern Met.

These are 10 art installations that left a mark on 2024.

Large Nature Model by Refik Anadol Studio

Known for its cutting-edge use of technology and AI, Refik Anadol Studio made waves this year when it announced its Large Nature Model. The world's first open-source generative AI model dedicated to nature, Large Nature Model was developed as part of DATALAND, Refik Anadol Studio's future museum and Web3 platform dedicated to data visualization and AI art. Trained on billions of open-source nature images, it can also produce sounds and scents.

“Blending art, technology, and nature, our model aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire innovative solutions by finding connections among isolated archives,” Anadol shared in a statement about its release. Already, they are keeping true to their word, with an exhibition at the United Nations headquarters aimed at raising awareness about the plight of our oceans.

Refugee Boat (Add Colour) by Yoko Ono

While Yoko Ono‘s Add Colour series was conceived in the 1960s, a version exhibited at the Tate Modern’s YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND retrospective touched on themes that are still relevant today. Add Colour (Refugee Boat) was a participatory installation that began as a white boat sitting in the middle of a white room. Visitors were then given blue pens and asked to write messages of solidarity and peace or concern for themselves and today's minorities. The resulting ocean of thoughts allowed the room to become a container for different perspectives.

This particular installation was first mounted in 2016 and is particularly close to Ono's heart as someone who immigrated from her native country.

Hangeul Wall by Ik-Joong Kang

Conceived as a way to connect the thoughts and experiences of people around the world, Ik-Joong Kang‘s enormous Hangeul Wall is also an ode to the Korean language's unique alphabet. Comprised of 20,000 hand-painted tiles, the enormous installation was on view at the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY). Kang engaged the public via a website where people could select colors and submit text inspired by the theme “Things I Love To Talk About.” These thoughts were then translated, and of the 7,000 submitted artworks, 1,000 were selected for incorporation into the final, dazzling piece.

“Each fragment, whether it be a piece of glazed porcelain, a Hangeul tile, or a multimedia element, embodies a story, a memory, or a piece of cultural heritage,” stated the KCCNY.

A World Adrift by Jason deCaires Taylor

Known for his underwater museums, sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor has once again used water as the backdrop for an evocative installation. A World Adrift is a group of 30 boat sculptures sunk in the waters off the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique in Grenada. Each boat, guided by representations of local school children, symbolizes the uncertain waters of the future.

As with all of Taylor's work, these sculptures act as a call to action while also giving back to the environment. The sculptures are not just art pieces but act as artificial reefs that will provide a much-needed ecosystem for marine life.

To Breathe — A Constellation by Kimsooja

When the Pinault Collection gave Korean conceptual artist Kimsooja free reign to transform the rotunda of Paris' Bourse de commerce, she did not disappoint. By placing mirrors on the floor, she altered the reality of the space and transformed Tadao Ando's architecture for a memorable installation titled To Breathe – A Constellation. Echoing the artist's desire to create participatory art, visitors saw their bodies reflected back at them when entering the space, which placed them directly inside the artwork.

“I would like to create works that are like water and air, which we cannot possess but which can be shared with everyone,” she says.

The Arms of Friendship by Gillie and Marc

Over the summer, a giant bronze octopus took over the exterior of the World Trade Center Oculus. Stretching 36 feet, it was created by art duo Gillie and Marc to spread a message about wildlife advocacy. The Arms of Friendship is more than a singular sculpture. Different endangered species are nestled within the tentacles of the 7-tonne sculpture, and two separate sculpture groups complete the installation.

On view until July 2025, the whimsical sculptures are intended to spark dialogue about animal conservation and spur action to help save endangered species.

DIMENSIONS by HYBYCOZO

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, creative duo HYBYCOZO outdid themselves with an oversized installation at Sensorio in Paso Robles, California. DIMENSIONS is the culmination of three years of research and sees 44 of the luminous polyhedrons the duo is known for spread across a large area. Several shapes acted as gathering spaces, with the center form having the capacity to hold 20 people at a time.

Through the installation, the duo continued its research into themes of interconnectedness and community. “DIMENSIONS was created to transport visitors to another world,” the artists say. “A place that transcends time and space by connecting the universal languages of geometry, light, and music together.”

Portal by Benediktas Gylys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flatiron & NoMad, NYC (@flatironny)

Merging art and technology, Portal is a public installation that connects cities from around the world. First launched in 2021 to connect cities in Poland and Lithuania, 2024 saw two new Portals open in Dublin and New York City. When the live stream is active, people are able to connect with each other through the portals and this sparked some controversy during the Dublin-New York streams. “Inappropriate behavior” caused the Portals to close temporarily and then reopen with set hours and warnings about the content to be shared.

The New York Portal, which was located in the Flatiron District, has since been relocated to Philadelphia, and Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, who created the series, has plans for more Portals in other locations around the globe. This mixture of technology, art, and human behavior is most certainly a fascinating look at our modern times.

Not a Target by Alice Pasquini

Organized in collaboration with Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) and the Italian magazine Internazionale, Italian artist Alice Pasquini created a touching installation that sheds light on the plight of those living in conflict zones. Not a Target tells the stories of civilians and medical professionals affected by five different wars, from Ukraine to Sudan, through moving portraits by the artist.

Blown into oversized cutouts, they were installed in a main square in the Italian city of Ferrara. “I wanted to visually capture the strength, vulnerability, and humanity that persist even in the darkest times,” she told My Modern Met.

The Great Elephant Migration

This stunning traveling installation, organized by Elephant Family USA, began its journey in September 2024 along the cliffs of Newport, Rhode Island. One hundred lifelike elephants were crafted by the CoExistence Collective, an organization of 200 Indigenous artisans from the Bettakurumba, Paniya, Kattunayakan, and Soliga communities.

The Great Elephant Migration, which has also passed through New York City and Miami and will continue into 2025, not only aims to celebrate the beauty of the majestic animals, but to promote habitat conservation and human-wildlife coexistence.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the respective artists.

Related Articles :

Best of 2023: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met

What Is Contemporary Art? An In-Depth Look at the Modern-Day Movement

10 Avant-Garde Artists Whose Rainbow Art Installations Will Mesmerize You

What is Installation Art? Learn About the History and the Best Work from the Past Decade