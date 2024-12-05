Home / Travel

Charming Parisian Bistro Invites Guests To Send Letters to Their Future Selves

By Eva Baron on December 5, 2024

Bistro des Lettres in Paris

Imagine receiving a letter from your past self, one written a year before in a quaint Parisian bistro. Nestled in the heart of Paris’ charming Saint-Germain neighborhood, Bistro des Lettres encourages just that, accompanying each meal with a blank letter to commemorate a guest’s experiences.

“We believe in the magic of memorable moments,” the bistro writes. “This is why we offer our guests a unique experience: the possibility of immortalizing their thoughts, their dreams, and their emotions through a letter.”

Following a delicious meal of French classics such as beef Rossini and soupe à l’oignon, a card is served to each guest alongside a fountain pen. Guests are then invited to compose a letter to themselves, which the bistro mails a year later.

“[The letter is] a sweet reminder of this moment spent among us, like a journey through time where memories come to life,” the bistro says.

The bistro encompasses more than this creative conceit. Its menu beautifully combines traditional French cuisine with contemporary innovation, incorporating unexpected yet carefully curated flavors within each dish. Entrées range from a savory profiterole with goat cheese and crunchy vegetables to a leek vinaigrette, highlighting local ingredients and France’s culinary culture.

To make your own reservation at this unforgettable food destination, visit the Bistro des Lettres website.

Bistro des Lettres in Paris invites guests to write letters to their future selves after each meal.

Bistro des Lettres in Paris

Letters are then mailed to guests by the bistro a year later, creating an unforgettable dining experience.

Bistro des Lettres in Paris

Bistro des Lettres in Paris

The bistro also boasts a menu that combines traditional French cuisine with contemporary flavors.

Bistro des Lettres: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Tripadvisor

All images via Bistro des Lettres.

