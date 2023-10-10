Home / Architecture

Gaudí’s Unfinished Masterpiece ‘La Sagrada Família‘ Is Nearing Completion

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 10, 2023
La Sagrada Familia

The Cathedral in July 2022, with its towers reaching high. (Photo: Maksim Sokolov (maxergon.com) via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED)

Above the skyline of Barcelona rise high spindly towers. The cathedral known as la Sagrada Família has many of the hallmarks of classic gothic architecture, which could lead some unsuspecting viewers to believe it is medieval in origin. However, this many-towered house of worship is actually a modern masterpiece still under construction 141 years after its 1882 groundbreaking. The building project has endured through funding difficulties, the Spanish Civil War, and the death of its genius architect Antoni Gaudí. This fall, several of the highest towers were completed, marking one more step in the massive project that has spanned across three centuries.

Gaudí was a leading developer of the style known as Catalan modernism, a late 19th-century architecture style similar to Art Nouveau but with a Catalan flavor. Natural motifs and highly elaborate designs were preferred, with the idea that these works should appeal to the common man. Gaudí began la Sagrada Familia with the Nativity façade, a detailed sculptural creation which was intended to be a teaching tool for those who could not read the Bible. The architect died in 1926, but work on the yet unfinished church continued. It was interrupted by the destruction of the Spanish Civil War, although the building survived. It was then plagued by funding issues and frequent changeover in the architects running the project. As of 2023, it is still unfinished.

Gaudí planned for 18 thin spire towers in honor of biblical figures: one for each of the 12 apostles, the four evangelists, the Virgin Mary, and Jesus. The latter will be topped with a cross once it is finished. In January 2023, “Evangelist” towers for Luke and Mark were completed. In September, penultimate statues atop those of Matthew and John were added. Matthew is represented by a human figure, while John has an eagle. Mark and Luke were previously represented by a lion and ox, respectively. These four towers are in the central group of the design and stand 135 meters (443 feet) tall.

Those in Barcelona are welcome to attend a celebratory mass on the November 12, 2023. Meanwhile, passersby will enjoy the towers lit up for the holidays. Learn more about the church and opportunities to visit at its website.

La Sagrada Família is still being constructed over 140 years after work began on Gaudís iconic building. The four towers of the evangelists were recently completed.

La Sagrada Familia

A model of the cathedral as it will eventually look. As of 2023, brown portions are still to be built, while white has been completed. (Photo: Balou46 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED)

La Sagrada Familia

New stonework versus old. (Photo: Syniq via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED)

h/t: [Arch Daily]

Related Articles:

15 Beautiful Cathedrals Around the World That Are Full of History and Spirituality

How the Florence Cathedral Spent Centuries Under Construction to Become a Beloved Landmark

Kengo Kuma Designs Dramatic Staircase With Metal Chain Curtains in Gaudí’s Casa Batlló

You Can Sleep in Antoni Gaudí’s Legendary First House ‘Casa Vicens’ for $1

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Community Bands Together To Restore Crumbling 19th-Century Synagogue in NYC
Stunning Ink and Colored Pencil Architecture Drawings Inspired by Old-World Europe
Massive Animal-Shaped Architecture Taking Inspiration From Their Natural Surroundings
100+ Architecture Terms That Will Help You Describe Buildings Better
Where Are These Modern Architectural Wonders? Guess the City [Quiz]
Architect Santiago Calatrava to Be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning Medieval Mosaic Floors of the Duomo Di Siena Are Revealed Only Twice a Year
Notre-Dame Spire is Being Rebuilt According to Original 19th Century Designs After Collapsing From the 2019 Fire
Dazzling Elements of Ancient Islamic Architecture We Still See Today
How Haussmann Architecture Transformed All of Paris With Modern Buildings
The Fascinating History and Controversial Construction of the Eiffel Tower
World’s Largest Spherical Building Debuted Spectacular Light Show for the Fourth of July

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.