You Can Sleep in Antoni Gaudí’s Legendary First House ‘Casa Vicens’ for $1

By Samantha Pires on June 24, 2021
Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on Airbnb

If you have always loved the incredible Art Nouveau architecture of Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, this latest opportunity is definitely for you! For the first time in 136 years, Gaudí’s first house, Casa Vicens, is available for a one-night experience for design lovers. The night in Casa Vicens is currently listed on Airbnb for the price of just around $1—though you’ll have to be one of the lucky guests who reserves a spot in time.

Though Casa Vicens was the first of the great architect’s major works, it already represents many of the qualities that define Gaudí’s architecture. It is a blend of Art Nouveau, Moorish architecture, and may be the first example of Catalan Modernisme, a truly unique design style native to the area and largely pioneered by Gaudí.

Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on Airbnb

Aside from the opportunity to sleep in this dreamy piece of architecture, visitors will also enjoy a few special Gaudí-inspired activities. Guests will first experience all of the fantastical architecture of Casa Vicens in a guided tour. Host Emili will take visitors through the history and details of the house along with some interesting information about the restoration. After working up an appetite, guests will retreat to the dining room for a Michelin star meal in the perfect setting. After a nightcap in the smoking room and a good night’s sleep, guests will end their stay with a Mediterranean breakfast in the private garden.

Casa Vicens will accommodate reservations of one- or two-person parties on a first-come, first-served basis. Booking reservations will open on July 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM CEST so you might want to mark the date and stay close to a computer when the time comes.

If you are hoping to be one of the lucky first visitors to stay in the historic Airbnb, be sure to read up on the architecture with My Modern Met’s article 5 Art Nouveau Buildings That Embody the Elegance of This Architectural Style. You can also get excited for your potential stay with more incredible photographs of Casa Vicens taken by Barcelona-based photographer David Cardelús.

Guests can book a one-night stay in Antoni Gaudí's Casa Vicens for just $1.

Detail in Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbInterior of Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbDetail in Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbDetail in Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbInterior of Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbInterior of Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbCasa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbInterior of Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbGaudí-inspired Michelin star menu at Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbGaudí-inspired Michelin star menu at Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbGaudí-inspired Michelin star menu at Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbGaudí-inspired Michelin star menu at Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbCasa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbCasa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbDetail in Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbInterior of Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on AirbnbInterior of Casa Vicens by Antoni Gaudí on Airbnb

