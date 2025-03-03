Home / Art

Do Ho Suh’s Stunning Architectural Installations Made of Fabric Come to London’s Tate Modern

By Jessica Stewart on March 3, 2025
Rubbing/Loving Project: Seoul Home by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “Rubbing/Loving Project: Seoul Home,” 2013-2022. Installation view at Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Sebastian Mrugalski. Courtesy of the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul and London. © Do Ho Suh)

This spring, acclaimed South Korean Artist Do Ho Suh is bringing his architectural installation to London's Tate Modern. The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House is not only a major survey of his work, but is also the artist's first major solo show in London in over 20 years. Through large-scale installations, sculptures, videos, and drawings, the public will examine the last 30 years of his artistic production.

Suh's work, which explores themes of identity and what we consider home, invites viewers in. His 1:1 replicas of homes he has lived in provide immersive spaces for them to ponder their own personal concept of home. Even the exhibition title is reflective of his, as “Walk the House” is based on a Korean expression regarding a hanok. These homes, which could hypothetically be disassembled, transported, and reassembled on a new site, speak to Suh's own search for home.

By focusing on the concept of what home means, Suh brings up questions around architecture, memory, and space. “The space I’m interested in is not only a physical one, but an intangible, metaphorical, and psychological one,” he's said in the past. “For me, ‘space’ is that which encompasses everything.”

While the exhibition looks back on previous work, Suh is also displaying a colorful replica of his London home for the first time. Perfect Home: London, Horsham, New York, Berlin, Providence, Seoul 2024 is not only a look at his current residence, but also recalls his previous living situations.

Suh may be known for these architectural installation, but Tate Modern is also shining a light on lesser known aspects of his creative practice. To that end, several works on paper, created over the last 25 years, are included in the exhibition. Video works, as well as installations that focus on rubbing practices and thread drawings round out this holistic view of the artist.

The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House opens at London's Tate Modern on May 1, 2025 and runs through October 19, 2025.

Acclaimed South Korean Artist Do Ho Suh is bringing his architectural installations to London's Tate Modern.

Do Ho Suh Portrait

Photo: © Gautier Deblonde/DACS

Through large-scale installations, sculptures, videos, and drawings, the public will examine the last 30 years of his artistic production.

Nest/s Installation by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “Nest/s,” 2024. Polyester, stainless steel. 410.1 x 375.4 x 2148.7 cm. Courtesy the Artist and Lehmann Maupin New York, Seoul and London (Photo: Jeon Taeg Su © Do Ho Suh)

Detail of Nest/s Installation by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “Nest/s,” 2024 (detail). Polyester, stainless steel. 410.1 x 375.4 x 2148.7 cm. Courtesy the Artist and Lehmann Maupin New York, Seoul and London (Photo: Jeon Taeg Su © Do Ho Suh)

Detail of Perfect Home: London, Horsham, New York, Berlin, Providence, Seoul by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “Perfect Home: London, Horsham, New York, Berlin, Providence, Seoul,” 2024 (detail). Polyester, stainless steel. 455 x 575 x 1237 cm. Courtesy the Artist and Lehmann Maupin New York, Seoul and London (Photo: Jeon Taeg Su © Do Ho Suh)

Perfect Home: London, Horsham, New York, Berlin, Providence, Seoul by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “Perfect Home: London, Horsham, New York, Berlin, Providence, Seoul,” 2024. Polyester, stainless steel. 455 x 575 x 1237 cm. Courtesy the Artist and Lehmann Maupin New York, Seoul and London (Photo: Jeon Taeg Su © Do Ho Suh)

Suh's work, which explores themes of identity and what we consider home, invites viewers in.

Rubbing/Loving: Company Housing of Gwangju Theater by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “Rubbing/Loving: Company Housing of Gwangju Theater,” 2012. Commissioned by the Gwangju Biennale, 2012. (Photo: Prudence Cuming Associates. Courtesy of the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul and London. © Do Ho Suh)

Detail of Rubbing/Loving Project: Seoul Home by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “Rubbing/Loving Project: Seoul Home,” 2013-2022 (detail). Installation view at Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Sebastian Mrugalski. Courtesy of the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul and London. © Do Ho Suh)

The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House opens on May 1, 2025 and runs through October 19, 2025.

My Homes drawing by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “My Homes,” 2010. (Photo: Hyunsoo Kim. Courtesy of the artist, Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul and London, and Singapore Tyler Print Institute © Do Ho Suh)

Haunting Home drawing by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “Haunting Home,” 2019. Courtesy of the artist, Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul and London, and Singapore Tyler Print Institute. © Do Ho Suh

Robin Hood Gardens by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “Robin Hood Gardens, Woolmore Street, London E14 0HG,” 2018 (still). Commissioned by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London. Courtesy of the Artist, Lehmann Maupin, New York and Seoul and Victoria Miro London / Venice © Do Ho Suh

Robin Hood Gardens by Do Ho Suh

Do Ho Suh, “Robin Hood Gardens, Woolmore Street, London E14 0HG,” 2018 (still). Commissioned by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London. Courtesy of the Artist, Lehmann Maupin, New York and Seoul and Victoria Miro © Do Ho Suh

Exhibition Information:
Do Ho Suh
The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House
May 1, 2025–October 19, 2025
Tate Modern
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, United Kingdom

Do Ho Suh: Instagram

All images via Tate Modern.

