Do Ho Suh’s Stunning Architectural Installations Made of Fabric Come to London’s Tate Modern

This spring, acclaimed South Korean Artist Do Ho Suh is bringing his architectural installation to London's Tate Modern. The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House is not only a major survey of his work, but is also the artist's first major solo show in London in over 20 years. Through large-scale installations, sculptures, videos, and drawings, the public will examine the last 30 years of his artistic production.

Suh's work, which explores themes of identity and what we consider home, invites viewers in. His 1:1 replicas of homes he has lived in provide immersive spaces for them to ponder their own personal concept of home. Even the exhibition title is reflective of his, as “Walk the House” is based on a Korean expression regarding a hanok. These homes, which could hypothetically be disassembled, transported, and reassembled on a new site, speak to Suh's own search for home.

By focusing on the concept of what home means, Suh brings up questions around architecture, memory, and space. “The space I’m interested in is not only a physical one, but an intangible, metaphorical, and psychological one,” he's said in the past. “For me, ‘space’ is that which encompasses everything.”

While the exhibition looks back on previous work, Suh is also displaying a colorful replica of his London home for the first time. Perfect Home: London, Horsham, New York, Berlin, Providence, Seoul 2024 is not only a look at his current residence, but also recalls his previous living situations.

Suh may be known for these architectural installation, but Tate Modern is also shining a light on lesser known aspects of his creative practice. To that end, several works on paper, created over the last 25 years, are included in the exhibition. Video works, as well as installations that focus on rubbing practices and thread drawings round out this holistic view of the artist.

The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House opens at London's Tate Modern on May 1, 2025 and runs through October 19, 2025.

Exhibition Information :

Do Ho Suh

The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House

May 1, 2025–October 19, 2025

Tate Modern

Bankside, London SE1 9TG, United Kingdom

Do Ho Suh: Instagram

All images via Tate Modern.

