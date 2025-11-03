Home / Design / Style

Here’s How the Stars Showed up To Support Art and Film at the 2025 LACMA Gala

By Sara Barnes on November 3, 2025

Embed from Getty Images

Marrying art and cinema, the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California on Saturday, November 1. The annual fundraiser, presented by Gucci, honored two creative forces: Mary Corse, whose 60-year career has explored light as both a material and subject matter; and Ryan Coogler, the superstar director known for the Black Panther films and the blockbuster horror film, Sinners. The proceeds from the gala benefit the museum and help underwrite its initiative to make film a more central part of its programming. It also helps support LACMA’s broader mission.

Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio have co-chaired the gala for the last 14 years, and it’s a star-studded event. A-listers flock to its red carpet at the Urban Light installation, dressed in fashionable frocks that are a little more fun than what you’d find on comparable Golden Globes and Oscars carpets, but not quite as daring as what you’d see for the Met Gala on the opposite coast.

Some 2025 standouts include Elle Fanning, wearing a baby blue lace dress and coordinating fur in the same hue by Gucci. The beautiful color highlighted the rich textures, giving a contemporary spin on old Hollywood glamour. Demi Moore also wore Gucci, opting for a sheer, floor-length floral gown that featured sequin blooms sewn over a delicate dark mesh. And the eyes had it in Cynthia Erivo’s gown by Schiaparelli. A pattern of glitzy, stylized peepers adorned the dress from top to bottom alongside a dramatic floor-length train.

See more fashions from the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala, below.

Cynthia Erivo

Embed from Getty Images

 

Elle Fanning

Embed from Getty Images

 

Demi Moore

Embed from Getty Images

 

Kerry Washington

Embed from Getty Images

 

Troye Sivan

Embed from Getty Images

 

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Embed from Getty Images

 

Doja Cat

Embed from Getty Images

 

Angela Bassett

Embed from Getty Images

 

Demi Lovato

Embed from Getty Images

Ava Duvernay

Embed from Getty Images

 

Hannah Einbinder

Embed from Getty Images

 

Emma Roberts

Embed from Getty Images

 

Salma Hayek

Embed from Getty Images

 

Damson Idris

Embed from Getty Images

 

Tessa Thompson

Embed from Getty Images

Charlie Hunnam

Embed from Getty Images

 

LACMA: Website | Instagram

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
