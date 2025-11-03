Here’s How the Stars Showed up To Support Art and Film at the 2025 LACMA Gala

Marrying art and cinema, the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California on Saturday, November 1. The annual fundraiser, presented by Gucci, honored two creative forces: Mary Corse, whose 60-year career has explored light as both a material and subject matter; and Ryan Coogler, the superstar director known for the Black Panther films and the blockbuster horror film, Sinners. The proceeds from the gala benefit the museum and help underwrite its initiative to make film a more central part of its programming. It also helps support LACMA’s broader mission.
Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio have co-chaired the gala for the last 14 years, and it’s a star-studded event. A-listers flock to its red carpet at the Urban Light installation, dressed in fashionable frocks that are a little more fun than what you’d find on comparable Golden Globes and Oscars carpets, but not quite as daring as what you’d see for the Met Gala on the opposite coast.
Some 2025 standouts include Elle Fanning, wearing a baby blue lace dress and coordinating fur in the same hue by Gucci. The beautiful color highlighted the rich textures, giving a contemporary spin on old Hollywood glamour. Demi Moore also wore Gucci, opting for a sheer, floor-length floral gown that featured sequin blooms sewn over a delicate dark mesh. And the eyes had it in Cynthia Erivo’s gown by Schiaparelli. A pattern of glitzy, stylized peepers adorned the dress from top to bottom alongside a dramatic floor-length train.
See more fashions from the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala, below.
Cynthia Erivo
Elle Fanning
Demi Moore
Kerry Washington
Troye Sivan
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Doja Cat
Angela Bassett
Demi Lovato
Ava Duvernay
Hannah Einbinder
Emma Roberts
Salma Hayek
Damson Idris
Tessa Thompson
Charlie Hunnam
