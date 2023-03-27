Home / Entertainment / Movies

First Look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the Upcoming ‘Joker 2’

By Regina Sienra on March 27, 2023

 

Over the last few years, Harley Quinn has become one of the most famous and beloved comic book characters. This is due in large part to the incarnations brought to life by Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco. Now, a new Harley Quinn is about to storm the silver screen—Lady Gaga.

In 2022, it was revealed that the world-renowned pop star had joined Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips' Joker (2019). And on Valentine's Day 2023, Lady Gaga shared a photo featuring her and Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker, which she simply captioned “Folie à Deux.” The image didn't reveal much of Gaga's outfit or character, building the excitement for upcoming reveals. Now that production is in full force, the first pictures of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn have been released.

The pictures depict Gaga in character, seemingly being escorted by policemen as she exits a government building. One of the biggest questions regarding this version of Harley Quinn is the costume—would it play into Lady Gaga's extravagance or grandeur, or would it stick to the grittier aesthetic of the first movie? So far, the answer seems to be the latter, as the singer plays into the motifs of the character with black four-pointed stars painted on her eyes, a bright red blazer, a black and white top, and matching dark tights, all of them covered in the signature harlequin diamond pattern. Nevertheless, this is just one scene, so the wardrobe department could have more surprises under their belt.

The costume design team of Joker: Folie à Deux is led by Arianne Phillips, who has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design three times. She won a Tony for her work on the Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which she reprised for the movie version, directed by John Cameron Mitchell. On top of that, she has designed tour costumes for Madonna, and is known for her work in movies with highly stylized characters, such as Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015), Nocturnal Animals (2016), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

Joker: Folie à Deux is coming to theaters in October 2024, but in the meantime, you can rewatch Joker or enjoy the shenanigans of Harley Quinn in the animated series and the DCU movies, streaming on HBO Max.

