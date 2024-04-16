AI Reimagines Your Favorite Disney Characters as Old Hollywood Stars

We've seen AI used to create many things, from new dog breeds to Barbies for every U.S. state, but BuzzFeed author Sarah Aspler completely charmed us with a new series of AI imagery. A self-professed “Disney nerd,” Aspler used her AI skills to transform beloved Disney and Pixar characters into something new. Specifically, she asked AI to generate images of iconic Disney princes, princesses, and villains in the style of Old Hollywood. The results are a total delight.

From Frozen‘s Elsa to Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear to The Little Mermaid‘s evil sea witch Ursula, the images capture the spirit of the original characters. But at the same time, AI sprinkles in enough tropes from films of the 1950s to transport us back in time. It's incredible to see how thoroughly modern heroes from Disney's more recent films appear. Encanto, Tangled, and Moana are all given the Old Hollywood treatment. People were particularly enamored with AI's version of Flynn Ryder, which sparked Aspler to create a whole series just focusing on Disney princes.

At the same time, Aspler also touches on classics like 101 Dalmatians and Beauty and the Beast. Cruella De Vil, with her overpainted eyebrows and harsh red lips, resembles Joan Crawford. Belle is as sweet as you'd want her to be, looking like a young Elizabeth Taylor. Some of the most ingenious imagery comes from the way that AI interprets non-human characters. Remy, the lovable rat from Ratatouille, is a man dressed in costume, while Cars' Lightning McQueen has been given a retro sci-fi makeover.

Check out some of our favorite Old Hollywood Disney transformations below, and head over to BuzzFeed to see the full galleries.

BuzzFeed author Sarah Aspler used AI to give beloved Disney characters an Old Hollywood makeover.

The results give us contemporary characters that look as though they're in a film from the 1950s.

Many of the princes are swoon-worthy.

And it's hilarious to see how AI interprets the non-human characters we love.

Check out even more princesses, princes, villains, and beloved characters.

All images via Sarah Aspler.

