‘Star Wars’ Death Star Popcorn Maker Creates Delicious Snack Without Butter or Oil

By Sarah Currier on May 3, 2024
Death Star Popcorn Maker With Bowl Of Popcorn

The Death Star may be best known for blowing up Alderaan in Star Wars, but now it also does a great job of blowing up popcorn kernels and turning them into a delicious snack. By producing a vortex of hot air, the Death Star Popcorn Maker pops kernels using heat alone, without needing butter or oil. This clever design also ensures that all kernels are toasted to perfection without being burnt.

The ingenious machine comes in two spherical halves. The bottom portion is placed on a stand bearing the Star Wars logo, and that is where the popcorn is made. The top half of the Death Star can conveniently be repurposed as a bowl that can sit beneath your machine and collect the freshly popped popcorn. With its unique design, it is perfect for your next Star Wars marathon, as long as you are okay with sharing with your friends and family.

In addition to the out-of-this-world design, the popcorn maker's other main strength is how low maintenance it is. The only cleaning that the machine requires is emptying out the unpopped kernels after each use. With a 98% pop rate, this shouldn't be too taxing, and will certainly take less time than having to wipe out any grease. However, if you like your popcorn with extra seasoning (or would prefer the butter and oil that the machine is lacking) feel free to add it to the batch once it is finished popping. You shouldn't have to wait very long, as it will only take two to three minutes to finish a batch of popcorn with this convenient machine.

The popcorn maker is designed by Uncanny Brands, which specializes in creating pop-culture-themed kitchen ware. If one piece of Star Wars memorabilia isn't enough, be sure to head over to their website, where they have everything from waffle makers to blenders that are all modeled after beloved characters from the series such as R2-D2 and Grogu from The Mandalorian.

Thankfully, the Death Star Popcorn Maker is not in a galaxy far, far away, and can be purchased off of Amazon for $59.99 or directly from the Uncanny Brands website for the same price.

Uncanny Brands recently released a Death Star-shaped popcorn maker.

Death Star Popcorn Maker With Box

The machine pumps a vortex of hot air into the popcorn, allowing the maker to run without butter or oil.

Death Star Popcorn Maker With Bowl Of Popcorn

Death Star Popcorn Maker

Uncanny Brands: Website
h/t: [Yanko Design]

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
