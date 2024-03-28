Iconic ‘Titanic’ Movie Door That Sparked Years of Debate Just Sold for $718,750 at Auction

If you've ever watched Titanic, chances are you've joined the most heated debate around the movie's star-crossed lovers. Was there room for both Jack and Rose on that fateful floating door? Whatever side you're on, one thing's for sure—this movie prop is a key part of one of the biggest movies ever released. Over 20 years after its rise to popularity, the door was auctioned as part of a movie-themed sale, garnering $718,750, more than any other item up for grabs.

The auction, titled Treasures From Planet Hollywood, was run by Heritage Auctions. While almost 1,600 items were put up for sale, no other item sparked the level of interest the Titanic piece did. “The ornate structure was in reality part of the door frame just above the first-class lounge entrance,” writes Heritage Auctions. Despite it being no more than a broken slab of a door, it holds great significance to the film itself and fans of the movie.

The sale also included Indiana Jones' whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Tobey Maguire’s black symbiote suit from Spider-Man 3, which sold of $525,000 and $125,000 respectively. As for Titanic, the door wasn't the only item to bring in thousands of dollars. Rose’s white chiffon dress sold for $118,750, while the the ship’s helm wheel went for $200,000, and the brass engine order telegraph sold for $81,250.

For all its artificially distressed state, the Titanic door is a testament to the detailed production design of the movie. The Louis XV-style movie prop features floral accents and scrolling curves, following the H.M.S. Titanic original designs faithfully—except for a plaque on the back that explains the purpose of the prop as “floating panel that he uses to save her life in the sinking sequence of the film.” Heritage Auctions adds, “Both the salvaged piece of debris and the film prop reflect the opulent design scheme of original ship builder Harland and Wolff.”

Long before having to save a collector from putting their $718,750 purchase to the test, director James Cameron engaged in a scientific study to see whether both characters could have survived thanks to that fateful door. The result? Having both of them on the door would have tipped it over, but sharing it by keeping only their upper halves out of the water could have bought them hours before being rescued. What's more, Rose could have given him her her life vest. Ultimately, the director knew what Jack would do. “I think his thought process was, ‘I’m not going to do one thing that jeopardized her,’ and that’s 100 percent in character.”

