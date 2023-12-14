Home / Technology

AI Visualizes All 50 U.S. States as Hunger Games Contestants

By Jessica Stewart on December 14, 2023

AI Imagines Hunger Games Contestants for Each State

Thanks to the new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the Hunger Games series is seeing a revival. This series of novels by Suzanne Collins about a dystopian future where rival districts send contestants to play a deadly game became a cultural phenomenon that helped launch Jennifer Lawrence's career after they were transformed into films. The new film, which is a prequel to the four movies released between 2012 and 2015, got BuzzFeed author Sarah Aspler curious about what would happen if the United States decided to start their own Hunger Games.

Turning to AI, Aspler created a set of tributes for each U.S. state and the results are fascinating. Hunger Games is known for the fantastical costumes they outfit their players in, each representing the characteristics of their respective district. And these looks are no different.

Some are hilariously based on food, such as Wisconsin's cheese-based look and Idaho's potato headpiece. Others play on nature, with Connecticut's contestants wearing costumes based on fall foliage and Washington's players outfitted in a lush green moss look inspired by the forest.

And, since this is AI, others play on obvious stereotypes. New Jersey's contestants look like they belong on Jersey Shore, while Colorado's pair is decked out as snow bunnies. But overall, there seems to be more variety than usual when it comes to the imagery that AI produces. There are different body types and more minority representation than one often sees.

And while some looks have quite obvious ties to the state they are based on, others have a more subtle approach. This makes this AI Hunger Games series even more enjoyable to look at, as you'll continue to see new details when examining the images. Scroll down to see all 50 looks and see if you agree with how the tributes from your state are dressed.

This is how AI imagined what people from each U.S. state would look like if they were tributes in the Hunger Games.

Alabama

Alabama

 

Alaska

Alaska

 

Arizona

Arizona

 

Arkansas

Arkansas

 

California

California

 

Colorado

Colorado

 

Connecticut

Connecticut

 

Delaware

Delaware

 

Florida

Florida

 

Georgia

Georgia

 

Hawaii

Hawaii

 

Idaho

Idaho

 

Illinois

Illinois

 

Indiana

Indiana

 

Iowa

Iowa

 

Kansas

Kansas

 

Kentucky

Kentucky

 

Louisiana

Louisiana

 

Maine

Maine

 

Maryland

Maryland

 

Massachusetts

Massachusetts

 

Michigan

Michigan

 

Minnesota

Minnesota

 

Mississippi

Mississippi

 

Missouri

Missouri

 

Montana

Montana

 

Nebraska

Nebraska

 

Nevada

Nevada

 

New Hampshire

New Hampshire

 

New Jersey

New Jersey

 

New Mexico

New Mexico

 

New York

New York

 

North Carolina

North Carolina

 

North Dakota

North Dakota

 

Ohio

Ohio

 

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

 

Oregon

Oregon

 

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

 

Rhode Island

Rhode Island

 

South Carolina

South Carolina

 

South Dakota

South Dakota

 

Tennessee

Tennessee

 

Texas

Texas

 

Utah

Utah

 

Vermont

Vermont

 

Virginia

Virginia

 

Washington

Washington

 

West Virginia

West Virginia

 

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

 

Wyoming

Wyoming

All images via Sarah Aspler.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
