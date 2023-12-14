AI Visualizes All 50 U.S. States as Hunger Games Contestants

Thanks to the new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the Hunger Games series is seeing a revival. This series of novels by Suzanne Collins about a dystopian future where rival districts send contestants to play a deadly game became a cultural phenomenon that helped launch Jennifer Lawrence's career after they were transformed into films. The new film, which is a prequel to the four movies released between 2012 and 2015, got BuzzFeed author Sarah Aspler curious about what would happen if the United States decided to start their own Hunger Games.

Turning to AI, Aspler created a set of tributes for each U.S. state and the results are fascinating. Hunger Games is known for the fantastical costumes they outfit their players in, each representing the characteristics of their respective district. And these looks are no different.

Some are hilariously based on food, such as Wisconsin's cheese-based look and Idaho's potato headpiece. Others play on nature, with Connecticut's contestants wearing costumes based on fall foliage and Washington's players outfitted in a lush green moss look inspired by the forest.

And, since this is AI, others play on obvious stereotypes. New Jersey's contestants look like they belong on Jersey Shore, while Colorado's pair is decked out as snow bunnies. But overall, there seems to be more variety than usual when it comes to the imagery that AI produces. There are different body types and more minority representation than one often sees.

And while some looks have quite obvious ties to the state they are based on, others have a more subtle approach. This makes this AI Hunger Games series even more enjoyable to look at, as you'll continue to see new details when examining the images. Scroll down to see all 50 looks and see if you agree with how the tributes from your state are dressed.

This is how AI imagined what people from each U.S. state would look like if they were tributes in the Hunger Games.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

All images via Sarah Aspler.

