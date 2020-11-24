16 Gifts Movie Lovers and Film Buffs Will Love and Actually Use

During the ongoing pandemic, watching movies has taken on a new importance. Whether you're watching remotely with friends, gathering around the TV with your bubble, or diving into Netflix to relax—movies can be important mental escapes as well as cinematic art. This holiday season, revel in your favorite films. Advertise your love of the French La Nouvelle Vague with a canvas tote and gift cute mugs to the opinionated film buffs in your life. Our curated list of the best gifts for film buffs and movie lovers is the place to start for memorabilia to liven up your home and movie nights.

Scroll down for the best gifts for film buffs and movie lovers.

Goldberg Film Reel Wine Rack

Most classic films were shot with motion picture cameras using large film reels. On Etsy, you will find artisans who take junk shop finds and turn them into classy wine racks that will bring Golden Age Hollywood to your kitchen.

Star Wars‘ Darth Vader Cutting Board

The Star Wars films are some of the most popular of all time. Whether you prefer the original trilogy, the '90s and early aughts prequels, or the most recent additions of the past few years, this Darth Vader cutting board can be the centerpiece of your next wine and cheese movie night.

Personalized Cinema Print

Personalize this pen and ink drawing by Ben Holland for the indie film buff in your life. Decorate the marquee with a special message to show your love for family and friends.

Retro Jaws VHS Lamp

Today's kids may never know the magic of manually rewinding your VHS tape; but for those old enough to remember the antiquated technology, this neon Jaws VHS lamp is full of vintage flair. You can also find other favorite movies such as Home Alone, Kill Bill, and Jurassic Park.

Alfred Hitchcock Silhouette Cookie Cutter

Hitchcock fans will love this cookie cutter silhouette of the famed director. Your holiday cookies can also go full Hollywood with a director's clapboard, Oscar award, and old-fashioned movie camera.

Top 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

This holiday season, give someone the gift of a ready-made film bucket list. They can scratch off each title on their way to being a well-versed film connoisseur.

“Unpaid Movie Critic” Mug

We all have a lot of opinions, but unfortunately only a select few get paid to share. Console family and friends with this mug. Let them know that while Netflix does not care what they think of the new holiday specials, you care.

Vintage-Style Titanic Poster

James Cameron's Titanic won 11 awards at the 1998 Oscars. Remind cinefiles of this epic film—and young Leo's face—with a vintage-looking poster.

Movie Greats Tote Bag

For fans of French cinema, check out this canvas tote with the most renowned filmmakers of La Nouvelle Vague, aka French New Wave. In the 1950s and 1960s these directors revolutionized French film and still boast a cult following today.

Personalized Retro VHS Movies Poster

'80s and '90s babies will love this nostalgic, customizable print featuring a stack of VHS tapes. Pick 10 of your favorite movie titles to recreate your movie collection. Friends and family will also love this trip down memory lane.

Napoleon Dynamite Face Mask

Even during a pandemic, the cult classic Napoleon Dynamite remains relevant. Tell all your friends to “Vote for Pedro” with this stylish mask.

Introverted Cinefile T-Shirt

Introverts love films, too. Rock this T-shirt during award season—or any other season—to proudly tout your movie knowledge.

Film Review Note Pad

Keep track of every movie you watch with this film review pad. It makes a great gift for friends with bad memories, and your group can swap notes on how you rate each work, too.

Popcorn Machine

Is it a true movie night without popcorn? Make your own snacks with this classic and affordable popcorn maker from Crate & Barrel. Let the soothing pops kick off movie night, bringing the charm of a traditional theater to your home.

Vintage LIFE Magazines

LIFE magazine covers have featured legendary movie stars throughout most of the 20th century. On Etsy and eBay, search for your favorite old movie stars. You can find interviews, covers, and some pretty odd advertisements that will make special gifts for super fans.

The New York Times Book of Movies: The Essential 1,000 Films to See

You might be a film buff, but have you seen all 1,000 of The New York Times‘ essential movies? This book will provide you with cool facts and movie night inspiration for years to come.

