Powerful Protest Signs From ‘No Kings Day’ Demonstrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Timothy Stoner (@jonathantimothystoner)

On June 14, millions turned out across the United States to participate in “No Kings Day.” This mass protest, organized in the face of an increasingly authoritarian government and immigration crackdowns, took place across more than 2,000 cities and towns across all 50 states. The demonstrations also coincided with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and the U.S. Army 250th Anniversary Parade.

Larger protests in New York and Los Angeles drew estimated crowds of 50,000 and 20,000 people, respectively, with organizers estimating that over 5 million people participated both in the U.S. and abroad. This makes it the third-largest single-day protest in United States history. “No Kings” also comes on the heels of clashes in Los Angeles, with President Trump sending the National Guard to break up peaceful protests against ICE.

At a flagship event in Philadelphia, demonstrator Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers talked to CNN about the reasons she decided to attend. “On this day, where we celebrate the flag, where we celebrate America, we are fighting for democracy,” she said. “The throughline in America is that the people are governed not by a king, not a tyrant, not nobility, but the people.”

Some were also unhappy with the money spent toward the Army parade, which cost taxpayers an estimated $45 million.

“We need that money in other places,” Renee Hall-George, a social worker who attended a protest in Atlanta, told CNN. “How about funding education? How about feeding people? How about offering health care?”

Organized by the Indivisible and a coalition of other progressive organizations like The Third Act Movement and the American Civil Liberties Union, the day was a time for people to come together and share their perspective. Scroll down to take a look at moments from the protests and the signs that people carried to show their disdain for the current state of America.

On June 14, it's estimated that over 5 million people turned out for “No Kings” demonstrations across the U.S. and abroad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STL From Above – Justin Barr (@stl_from_above)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco Democratic Party (@sfdemocrats)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voters For Equality (@voters4equality)

Here's a taste of the energy that protestors, who represented a wide cross-section of Americans, brought to the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @progresskansascity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@iuqcir)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by State Representative Kim Coco Iwamoto (@repkimcocoiwamoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOCAL QUEEN (@localqueenworldwide)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@classy_daveindy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Photographer (@natalieleonnigphoto)

While the topic was serious, people still found time for a little humor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcia Bassett (@lilyruskroda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Valliant (@melissavalliant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Breslin (@jasonbres)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Gallagher (@erin.gallag.her)

Related Articles :

Powerful Signs Protesting the Overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court

15+ Ukraine Anti-War Protest Signs From People Demonstrating Across the Globe

Thousands of People Join ‘Stand Up for Science’ Events Across the U.S. and Worldwide

Indigenous Group Submerges Large-Scale Images of G20 Leaders’ Heads in Climate Protest