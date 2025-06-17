Home / News

Powerful Protest Signs From ‘No Kings Day’ Demonstrations

By Jessica Stewart on June 17, 2025

On June 14, millions turned out across the United States to participate in “No Kings Day.” This mass protest, organized in the face of an increasingly authoritarian government and immigration crackdowns, took place across more than 2,000 cities and towns across all 50 states. The demonstrations also coincided with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and the U.S. Army 250th Anniversary Parade.

Larger protests in New York and Los Angeles drew estimated crowds of 50,000 and 20,000 people, respectively, with organizers estimating that over 5 million people participated both in the U.S. and abroad. This makes it the third-largest single-day protest in United States history. “No Kings” also comes on the heels of clashes in Los Angeles, with President Trump sending the National Guard to break up peaceful protests against ICE.

At a flagship event in Philadelphia, demonstrator Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers talked to CNN about the reasons she decided to attend. “On this day, where we celebrate the flag, where we celebrate America, we are fighting for democracy,” she said. “The throughline in America is that the people are governed not by a king, not a tyrant, not nobility, but the people.”

Some were also unhappy with the money spent toward the Army parade, which cost taxpayers an estimated $45 million.

“We need that money in other places,” Renee Hall-George, a social worker who attended a protest in Atlanta, told CNN. “How about funding education? How about feeding people? How about offering health care?”

Organized by the Indivisible and a coalition of other progressive organizations like The Third Act Movement and the American Civil Liberties Union, the day was a time for people to come together and share their perspective. Scroll down to take a look at moments from the protests and the signs that people carried to show their disdain for the current state of America.

On June 14, it's estimated that over 5 million people turned out for “No Kings” demonstrations across the U.S. and abroad.

Here's a taste of the energy that protestors, who represented a wide cross-section of Americans, brought to the event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @progresskansascity

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@iuqcir)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOCAL QUEEN (@localqueenworldwide)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David (@classy_daveindy)

While the topic was serious, people still found time for a little humor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marcia Bassett (@lilyruskroda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melissa Valliant (@melissavalliant)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Breslin (@jasonbres)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erin Gallagher (@erin.gallag.her)

Source: Here’s why protesters say they attended ‘No Kings’ events across the country

Related Articles:

Powerful Signs Protesting the Overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court

15+ Ukraine Anti-War Protest Signs From People Demonstrating Across the Globe

Thousands of People Join ‘Stand Up for Science’ Events Across the U.S. and Worldwide

Indigenous Group Submerges Large-Scale Images of G20 Leaders’ Heads in Climate Protest

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

National Parks Ask Public for Feedback on Information That Paints American History in a Negative Light
Incredible NASA Imaging Shows the Most Traveled “Underwater Highways” on Earth
Have a Song You Can’t Stop Playing? A New Theory Says Our Brainwaves Sync Up With Music
Swiss Glacier Collapse Highlights Urgent Reality of Climate Change
Pope Leo XIV Explains the Significance of His Name and Why It’s Key for Our Current Times
Here Are Pope Leo XIV’s Newly Unveiled Portrait, Signature, and Coat of Arms

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

84% of Coral Reefs Around the World Affected By Worst Bleaching Event on Record
Check Out New York City’s First New Subway Map in Nearly 50 Years
Pope Francis’ Popemobile To Be Converted Into Mobile Health Clinic for Gaza Children
Mysterious Ancestor Connecting All Life on Earth Is 200 Million Years Older Than We Thought
Over 90% of Schools in England Have Banned Mobile Phone Use
AI-Generated Images Mimicking Studio Ghibli May Be Banned by Japanese Lawmakers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.