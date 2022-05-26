Home / News

New York City’s Last Public Payphone Is Removed

By Arnesia Young on May 26, 2022
Last New York City Payphone

Photo: littleny/Depositphotos
Since the advent of computers and smartphones—and with them, the rapid rise of the digital age—many previously essential technologies have now become obsolete. This point is illustrated all too clearly as New York City says goodbye to its last public payphone. The lone phone booth was removed by crane from its post on Seventh Avenue and W. 50th street, just south of Times Square, on May 23, 2022.

Over the years, payphones have become iconic fixtures of the NYC landscape. So it’s no wonder that many are calling this the end of an era. City officials even gathered in Times Square to mark the occasion and bid a final farewell to the city’s last free-standing public phone booth. Mark Levine, the Manhattan borough president, also shared a video of the payphone as it was slowly lifted by crane off of the ground and onto the bed of a truck.

Since 2015, the city has been removing payphones from the street and replacing them with the new LinkNYC kiosks—which offer free public Wi-Fi, phone calls, and a tablet so users can access city services and maps. People can even use the high-tech booths to charge their mobile devices. And now there are almost 2,000 LinkNYC kiosks across New York City. But the demise of the payphone still ignites a wave of nostalgia in many—even inspiring one man to write a book called The Lonely Phone Booth.

But despite lingering fondness for a bygone era, progress is inevitable. “Just like we transitioned from the horse and buggy to the automobile and from the automobile to the airplane, the digital evolution has progressed from payphones to high-speed Wi-Fi kiosks to meet the demands of our rapidly changing daily communications needs,” says New York City commissioner Matthew Fraser.

However, though the last public payphone was just removed, that doesn’t mean that NYC has said goodbye to payphones forever. There are still a few private phone booths operating around the city, including four permanent full-length “Superman booths.” (So don’t worry—the beloved comic book hero still has a place to change.) And the last public payphone is now headed to the Museum of the City of New York, where the modern relic will soon be on display in an exhibit called Analog City: NYC B.C. (Before Computers).

Link NYC Replaces Payphones and Phone Booths

Photo: littleny/Depositphotos

But there are still a few private full-sized “Superman booths” around the city.

Embed from Getty Images

