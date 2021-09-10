Polaroid Now+ Is a Highly-Creative Instant Camera That Connects to Your Smart Phone

The first-ever Polaroid camera (called Model 95) went on sale in 1948; and today, the company continues to release innovative models. From a pocket-sized instant camera to a tiny printer that turns your photos into stickers, today’s Polaroid products honor the analog era, all while embracing modern technology. The company’s latest device is Polaroid Now+, an instant camera with more creative tools than ever before.

Polaroid Now+ still retains the vintage-inspired features of the brand’s previously released Now camera. However, this new model allows you to connect with your smartphone, and it has tons of new creative features. By connecting to the Polaroid mobile app, you can gain access to two extra creative tools. Tripod mode allows you to create cinematic shots with 60-minute-long exposures in low light, without a flash. And Aperture Priority allows you to gain more focus control in your photos. Polaroid Now+ can also take double exposure images, craft light paintings, and manually control shutter speed.

Although Polaroid Now+ is designed to work alongside a smartphone, the model also has a creative feature that harks back to the days of analog photography. Each camera comes with five experimental lens filters, allowing you to control the mood of your images with color. You’ll also get a zip-through pouch to keep them safe.

Check out Polaroid Now+ below and buy your own from the Polaroid website. The camera comes in black, white, and blue gray.

Introducing Polaroid Now+, a new instant camera with tons of creative tools.

Each camera comes with five experimental lens filters, allowing you to control the mood of your images with color.

Polaroid Now+ is designed to connect to a smartphone app, allowing you more control over aperture, exposure, and more.

Polaroid: Website | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [Wallpaper]

All images via Polaroid.

Related Articles:

Get an “Instant” History of How Polaroid Revolutionized Photography

‘Polaroid Now’ Is a Vintage-Inspired Instant Camera With Modern Features

‘Polaroid Go’ Is a Pocket-Sized Instant Camera That Creates Tiny 2-Inch Prints

Polaroid’s New Pocket-Sized Printer Turns Photos From Your Phone Into Stickers