Home / Photography / Photography Gear

Polaroid Now+ Is a Highly-Creative Instant Camera That Connects to Your Smart Phone

By Emma Taggart on September 10, 2021
Polaroid Now+

The first-ever Polaroid camera (called Model 95) went on sale in 1948; and today, the company continues to release innovative models. From a pocket-sized instant camera to a tiny printer that turns your photos into stickers, today’s Polaroid products honor the analog era, all while embracing modern technology. The company’s latest device is Polaroid Now+, an instant camera with more creative tools than ever before.

Polaroid Now+ still retains the vintage-inspired features of the brand’s previously released Now camera. However, this new model allows you to connect with your smartphone, and it has tons of new creative features. By connecting to the Polaroid mobile app, you can gain access to two extra creative tools. Tripod mode allows you to create cinematic shots with 60-minute-long exposures in low light, without a flash. And Aperture Priority allows you to gain more focus control in your photos. Polaroid Now+ can also take double exposure images, craft light paintings, and manually control shutter speed.

Although Polaroid Now+ is designed to work alongside a smartphone, the model also has a creative feature that harks back to the days of analog photography. Each camera comes with five experimental lens filters, allowing you to control the mood of your images with color. You’ll also get a zip-through pouch to keep them safe.

Check out Polaroid Now+ below and buy your own from the Polaroid website. The camera comes in black, white, and blue gray.

Introducing Polaroid Now+, a new instant camera with tons of creative tools.

Polaroid Now+

Each camera comes with five experimental lens filters, allowing you to control the mood of your images with color.

Polaroid Now+

Polaroid Now+ is designed to connect to a smartphone app, allowing you more control over aperture, exposure, and more.

Polaroid Now+

Aperture Mode

Polaroid Now+

Double Exposure Mode

Polaroid Now+

Light Painting Mode

Polaroid Now+

Manual Mode

Polaroid Now+Polaroid Now+Polaroid: Website | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Wallpaper]

All images via Polaroid.

Related Articles:

Get an “Instant” History of How Polaroid Revolutionized Photography

‘Polaroid Now’ Is a Vintage-Inspired Instant Camera With Modern Features

‘Polaroid Go’ Is a Pocket-Sized Instant Camera That Creates Tiny 2-Inch Prints

Polaroid’s New Pocket-Sized Printer Turns Photos From Your Phone Into Stickers

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Boston Dynamics Robot Learns Impressive Parkour Moves Including Backflips
Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Reconstruct Realistic Portraits of Historical Figures
10 Calming Creative Apps for Anxious Minds To De-Stress
‘Proximity Dress’ Designed for Social Distancing Expands When Someone Gets Too Close
Japanese Researchers Break Internet Speed Record With 319Tbps Data Transfer
Environmentally Friendly ‘Airlander’ Could Be the Future of Zero-Carbon Air Travel

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Amazing App Uses AI Tech to Scan Your LEGO Piles and Suggest Things You Can Build
Zaha Hadid Architects Slated to Design New Hyperloop System in Italy
Smart Helmet Designed With Style and Safety for Hi-Tech Cyclists
These Floating Power Grids Can Power 80,000 Homes
Portals Installed 376 Miles Apart Let People Interact With Each Other in Real Time
Zimbabwe Was Not on Google Maps Until a Photographer Volunteered to Capture the Street View

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.