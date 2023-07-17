Home / Drawing / Pen Drawing

Charming Drawings Capture the Quaint Beauty of Korean Convenience Stores

By Margherita Cole on July 17, 2023
Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung

Seoul-based artist Lee Me Kyeoung finds beauty in unexpected places. Her ongoing series of delicate pen drawings capture the quaint convenience stores of South Korea that often go overlooked. Nestled in green surroundings and sparkling with personality, these illustrations document small businesses that are slowly dying out.

Each of Kyeoung's drawings features a unique storefront and the few plants that frame it set against a blank white background. In doing so, the individuality of these structures is highlighted, helping us notice everything from the quirky decor to slightly aging features. Despite their charm, Kyeoung noticed that these establishments are slowly disappearing from communities and being replaced with newer businesses. So, before they go, she is making sure that their existence is recorded in her art.

With the amount of detail that Kyeoung puts into her pen drawings, it's very easy to imagine stepping into these places and going shopping. “When we open the narrow door of the store, recollecting the old memories, the store might give the sweetest, over the familiarity to even a stranger,” she says. “That is a charming point of small stores.”

Artist Lee Me Kyeoung is drawn to subjects that are often overlooked.

Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung

Her ongoing series of pen drawings capture the beauty of convenience stores in South Korea.

Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung

Many of these places are being pushed out to make way for new developments.

Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung

So Kyeoung tries to draw them before they are gone.

Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung Pen Drawing by Lee Me Kyeoung

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
