Artist Brings Joy to Restaurant Employee by Drawing His Portrait on a Receipt

By Mia Santarelli on May 27, 2024

A thoughtful interaction brought the biggest smile to this employee’s face. Artist Akash Selvarasu‘s viral video tells the story of a restaurant worker doing his daily tasks. He is filmed walking around, checking on customers, and cleaning up any items to discard in the trash. The frame quickly flashes to a receipt folder, that opens to the first markings of an intricate ink portrait.

The artist begins to pen an image of the worker with blue and red pen on the reverse side of a receipt. Selvarasu's portrait is rich in detail, from the folds of the man's collared shirt to his facial hair to the logo on the right breast of his top. Thoughtfully crafted, this image seems like it leaps right off the page.

After completing the composition, the sketch artist hands the receipt to the worker. Turning over the small piece of paper, the illustrator reveals his work of art. The employee instantly breaks out into a smile that radiates happiness.

The pure joy that exudes from this man’s heart dances like a twinkle in his eyes. He then interacts with a coworker to admire the portrait. They glance at the receipt, smile, and exchange a laugh as they soak in this joyful moment. This simple sketch is a thoughtful act that makes an average day much more special.

Selvarasu's Instagram and YouTube are filled with similar interactions, as the artist uses his skill to brighten up the day of strangers. From an office worker to a girl riding on a train, it's incredible to see how Selvarasu easily captures their essence in his simple pen drawings.

Moments like these restore the heart with cheerfulness, challenging viewers to find simple ways to brighten someone else’s day.

Artist Akash Selvarasu is known for drawing portraits of strangers.

He then surprises them, bringing a bit of joy to their day.

Akash Selvarasu: Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [reddit]

Mia Santarelli

Mia Santarelli is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in eastern Kansas, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Italian Language Studies from the University of Kansas and received an MA in Art History from the Savannah College of Art & Design. Visual storytelling mediums such as photography and film inspire her to capture her own snapshots of the most unexpectedly beautiful places throughout her travels. She also has a passion for learning languages, fueling her desire to learn more about different cultures.
