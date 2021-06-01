Home / Drawing / Pen Drawing

Realistic Ballpoint Pen Drawings Capture Every Detail Down to the Twinkle in People’s Eyes

June 1, 2021
Blue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus Architect

While some creatives depend on a combination of materials to create artwork, artist Paulus Architect only needs one dependable tool. He uses ordinary blue ballpoint pens to render hyperrealistic drawings of people. These illustrations capture the depth of the subjects using a monochrome color palette and masterful techniques.

Architect finds inspiration for his ballpoint pen art through images of celebrities and photographers on Instagram. Then, using featherlight strokes, he begins to sketch the figure on paper. Slowly, the artist builds up the blue color, creating the delicate texture of the skin, including pores and fine lines. Additionally, he captures the depth and density of each subject's hair using the same techniques.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of Architect's drawings, however, is the way he is able to capture the luminosity of people's eyes. Whether the figure is looking at the viewer or to the side, their gazes contain the same brilliance they would in photographs and even real life.

Scroll down to see more amazing ballpoint pen art by Architect, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Artist Paulus Architect uses ordinary blue ballpoint pens to create hyperrealistic drawings of people with a sparkle in their eye.

Blue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus Architect

 

Blue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus ArchitectBlue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus ArchitectBlue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus ArchitectBlue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus ArchitectBlue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus ArchitectBlue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus ArchitectBlue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus Architect

Even when the subject's face is obscured, the detail work is incredible!

Blue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus ArchitectBlue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus ArchitectBlue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus ArchitectBlue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus ArchitectBlue Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Paulus Architect

Watch these videos for more insight into his process:

 

