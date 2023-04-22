Home / Drawing / Pen Drawing

Vintage Ephemera Is Given a Second Life With Exquisite Ballpoint Pen Drawings

By Margherita Cole on April 22, 2023
Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Mark Powell

When beginning a drawing, most creatives will naturally seek out a new sheet of paper. UK-based artist Mark Powell, however, finds materials that have lived once or twice before. His series Ephemera features exquisite pen and ink drawings that are rendered on top of vintage postcards, playing cards, and more to fuse the past with the present.

Powell carefully renders each of his subjects, which range from human figures to animals, using a ballpoint pen. These drawings often encompass multiple pieces of ephemera that have been arranged together to create one larger surface. “The Ephemera series started when I found an envelope that was sent from the front line in World War I and it has been ongoing since,” Powell tells My Modern Met. “I find that the unconventional paper tells its own story with the signs of the passage of time upon it much like the faces I draw too. They both suggest a story that isn't told.”

While the eye naturally gravitates toward the striking illustration, it is interesting to see the ways in which these drawings interact with their material. A pair of elephants, for example, intertwine trunks across a series of envelopes, while a large bird flies across a diagram of the solar system. From Powell's meticulous linework to the personal touches left on a deck of cards, there are innumerable details to discover in each piece.

You can purchase original art and prints via Powell's online shop, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following his Instagram.

UK-based artist Mark Powell creates detailed ballpoint pen drawings.

Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Mark Powell

He makes illustrations on top of vintage ephemera like postcards and playing cards.

Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Mark Powell

As a result, the unconventional paper tells a story just like the drawing itself.

Ballpoint Pen Drawings by Mark PowellBallpoint Pen Drawings by Mark PowellBallpoint Pen Drawings by Mark PowellBallpoint Pen Drawings by Mark PowellBallpoint Pen Drawings by Mark PowellBallpoint Pen Drawings by Mark PowellBallpoint Pen Drawings by Mark PowellBallpoint Pen Drawings by Mark PowellBallpoint Pen Drawings by Mark Powell

Mark Powell: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mark Powell.

Related Articles:

Artist “Fixes” Broken Plates With Spectacular Pen and Ink Drawings

Understand the Building Blocks of Sketching in This Online Drawing Class (Now on Pre-Sale!)

Beautiful Flora Comes Alive in Spectacular Hyperrealistic Colored Pencil Drawings

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

People and Places Become One in Mesmerizing Portraits Drawn on Maps
Artist “Fixes” Broken Plates With Spectacular Pen and Ink Drawings
Artist Uses Geometry To Create a Japanese Family Crest With Three Cranes
The Weeknd Put an Artist’s Funny Drawing of Him as His Profile Picture
Artist Celebrates the Perfection of Nature Through Meticulous Geometric Drawings
Artist Reimagines Topographical Maps With Detailed Hand-Drawn Portraits

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

9-Year-Old Reprimanded for Doodling in Class Gets Hired To Cover Restaurant in His Drawings
Incredible Architectural Illustrations Celebrate the Immense Beauty of Historic Façades
Mesmerizing Inked Spirals Created by a Hypnotic Drawing Machine
Artist Draws One Continuous Squiggly Line To Create Portraits of Famous Figures
Architecture Drawings Come Alive With “Glowing” Windows
Delicate Pen Drawings Pay Homage To Small Convenience Stores in South Korea

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.