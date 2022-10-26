10+ Leslie Jordan Videos That Made Millions of People Laugh, Even in Dark Times

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan passed away suddenly on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67. Known for roles like Beverly Leslie on the sitcom Will & Grace and appearing on the show American Horror Story, Jordan was an actor for more than 30 years. It was during the beginning of COVID-19, however, that he began to reach new audiences with his delightful personality.

On Instagram and TikTok, Jordan spoke to millions of fans about current events while sharing his singing, dancing, and hilarious stories. During the height of pandemic lockdowns when things were extra tense, he made many of us—whom he called his “hunker downers”—smile despite the sadness. Whether it was reacting to Lizzo’s latest single or recalling a story about Burger King, Jordan had something to say—and we were listening.

As people mourn Jordan’s untimely death, they are sharing how he made them laugh and entertained them. Watch some of his warmth and humor in some of his most beloved videos, below.

Expressing what we were all thinking in March 2020: how is this month not over yet?

Telling a story about the time his mom wanted to know how to pronounce “Kissimmee” but a Burger King employee had a different answer altogether.

Expressing what we all know to be an exercise in terror—scanning your own groceries.

Paying homage to a staple of Britney Spears’ Instagram.

Watch him twirl!

RIP TO A LEGEND OK. WE STAN LESLIE JORDAN FOREVER pic.twitter.com/wNltHsrVkt — soul. (@nottodayyoubum) October 24, 2022

Musing over Lizzo’s song “Juice.”

Showing how he’s going to be on the cover of Muscle Magazine.

He was the king of reactions.

Rip to a legend. Leslie Jordan. 1955-2022 pic.twitter.com/OhblBbbk8L — wheezy (@Damien_is_agod) October 24, 2022

Recalling the time he was the dancing queen.

In honor of Leslie Jordan's passing, let's bring back this iconic video. ‘YOU SNORTED A GRAM!' ‘Anyway, I was the dancing queen that night' pic.twitter.com/1PApLFnaAh — elvis (@helvizz) October 24, 2022

Celebrating buying his first home at 67.

Leslie Jordan had just bought his first home at 67…a condo. The caption for this video read: “I really did it. It's never too late to be happy, y'all.” pic.twitter.com/MOr9vbRk1v — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 24, 2022

