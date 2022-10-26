Home / Entertainment

10+ Leslie Jordan Videos That Made Millions of People Laugh, Even in Dark Times

By Sara Barnes on October 26, 2022
Leslie Jordan

Photo: imagepressagency/Depositphotos

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan passed away suddenly on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67. Known for roles like Beverly Leslie on the sitcom Will & Grace and appearing on the show American Horror Story, Jordan was an actor for more than 30 years. It was during the beginning of COVID-19, however, that he began to reach new audiences with his delightful personality.

On Instagram and TikTok, Jordan spoke to millions of fans about current events while sharing his singing, dancing, and hilarious stories. During the height of pandemic lockdowns when things were extra tense, he made many of us—whom he called his “hunker downers”—smile despite the sadness. Whether it was reacting to Lizzo’s latest single or recalling a story about Burger King, Jordan had something to say—and we were listening.

As people mourn Jordan’s untimely death, they are sharing how he made them laugh and entertained them. Watch some of his warmth and humor in some of his most beloved videos, below.

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan passed away suddenly on October 24, 2022. He was known for his roles like Beverly Leslie on the sitcom Will & Grace.

But during the start of the pandemic, he gained a wider audience by making us laugh during the scary and tense time—and he never stopped. Here are some of his videos that will make you laugh.

 

Expressing what we were all thinking in March 2020: how is this month not over yet?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

 

Telling a story about the time his mom wanted to know how to pronounce “Kissimmee” but a Burger King employee had a different answer altogether.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

 

Expressing what we all know to be an exercise in terror—scanning your own groceries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

 

Paying homage to a staple of Britney Spears’ Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

 

Watch him twirl!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

 

Musing over Lizzo’s song “Juice.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

 

Showing how he’s going to be on the cover of Muscle Magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

 

He was the king of reactions.

 

Recalling the time he was the dancing queen.

 

Celebrating buying his first home at 67.

h/t: [NPR]

