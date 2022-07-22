View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Another viral challenge has taken over TikTok, and this time two Hollywood giants joined in the fun. Actors Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a video of themselves taking on the Tortilla Challenge, which involves each participant slapping the other with a soft flour tortilla while trying to keep a gulp of water contained in their mouths.

Already from the start of the video, it's clear that the comedic duo are excited to get started. “We've seen the kids play the game where they slap each other with these things,” Hart explains as he accepts a large round tortilla. Once both celebrities have received their wrap, they play a game of Rock Paper Scissors to decide who slaps first. Hart wins the first round by choosing paper (fittingly The Rock chose rock), and he delivers a satisfying tortilla slap to the side of The Rock's face.

After the first round, Hart and The Rock both appear to be staving off laughter. However, since both actors have to keep the water inside their mouths, they can't talk, and instead, gesticulate with hums and dramatic expressions. With no one losing their composure in the first round, they play another game of Rock Paper Scissors to decide who slaps in the second round. Hart pulls out another victory, and he's clearly giddy at the prospect of slapping The Rock again, jumping happily into the air. This time, however, after he lands his tortilla squarely on The Rock's stoic face, Hart cannot contain his amusement, and he unwittingly releases the water in a hilarious spit-take.

They close out the video by telling the viewers to watch their upcoming movie DC League of Super-Pets, which is due to release in theaters on October 29, 2022.

That’s a wrap folks 🤣 — DC League of Super-Pets (@DCSuperPets) July 20, 2022

h/t: [Today]

