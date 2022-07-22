Home / Funny

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Take on the TikTok Tortilla Challenge

By Margherita Cole on July 22, 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Another viral challenge has taken over TikTok, and this time two Hollywood giants joined in the fun. Actors Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a video of themselves taking on the Tortilla Challenge, which involves each participant slapping the other with a soft flour tortilla while trying to keep a gulp of water contained in their mouths.

Already from the start of the video, it's clear that the comedic duo are excited to get started. “We've seen the kids play the game where they slap each other with these things,” Hart explains as he accepts a large round tortilla. Once both celebrities have received their wrap, they play a game of Rock Paper Scissors to decide who slaps first. Hart wins the first round by choosing paper (fittingly The Rock chose rock), and he delivers a satisfying tortilla slap to the side of The Rock's face.

After the first round, Hart and The Rock both appear to be staving off laughter. However, since both actors have to keep the water inside their mouths, they can't talk, and instead, gesticulate with hums and dramatic expressions. With no one losing their composure in the first round, they play another game of Rock Paper Scissors to decide who slaps in the second round. Hart pulls out another victory, and he's clearly giddy at the prospect of slapping The Rock again, jumping happily into the air. This time, however, after he lands his tortilla squarely on The Rock's stoic face, Hart cannot contain his amusement, and he unwittingly releases the water in a hilarious spit-take.

They close out the video by telling the viewers to watch their upcoming movie DC League of Super-Pets, which is due to release in theaters on October 29, 2022.

Actors Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson take on the viral #tortillachallenge sweeping TikTok, and hilarity ensues.

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Actor Paul Rudd Surprises Boy Whose Classmates Wouldn’t Sign His Yearbook

Actor Julia Garner Reported to Star as Madonna in Biopic About the Queen of Pop

Bruce Willis Is Retiring: Paying Tribute to the Actor’s Long Creative Career

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming
Cowboy Tries Period Pain Simulator and Can Barely Handle How Bad It Hurts
Mysterious Woman Wins Almost Every Single Award at District Fair
Tiny Turtle Zooms Around His House on a Speedy Set of Hot Wheels
Vintage Burger King Is Discovered Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Delaware Mall
RM of K-Pop Group BTS Has Fans Flocking to Museum Thanks to His Love of Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Here’s How People Laugh Online in Different Languages
All-Lebanese Dance Group Wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Hypnotic Routine
Artist Creates Perfect Pairing of Two Iconic Memes as One Funny Painting
Japanese Museum Unleashes “Dinosaurs” in Celebration of New Tyrannosaurus Rex Exhibit
Funny Dog Brings His Mom Presents While She’s in the Shower
Software Engineer Marks the “Death” of the Internet Explorer Browser With a Funny Headstone

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]