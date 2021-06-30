15 Artists on TikTok To Follow for Endless Inspiration and Entertaining Videos

If you’re not on TikTok yet, you’re missing out. The social media platform is one of the most popular apps right now, and it’s easy to see why. Comprising only short-form videos, TikTok is more than dance challenges and strange cooking reaction videos. It is great for artists, too.

You’ll find creatives of all types on TikTok. From painters to sculptors to embroidery artists and beyond, the abbreviated format can give you a behind-the-scenes look into their process or see how others interact with their art. These mesmerizing videos will make you appreciate their work even more.

Does your For You page need some inspiration? Scroll down for some of our favorite artists on TikTok. And while you’re on the app, don’t forget to follow My Modern Met! We’re on TikTok, too, sharing videos from amazing creatives around the world.

Looking for artists to follow on TikTok? Check out some of these incredible creatives.

Rudy Willingham, @rudy_willingham

Some of the most popular posts on Rudy Willingham’s TikTok account feature cutouts of celebrities—like Lil Nas X—whose portraits are complete when he holds them up to a variety of backgrounds. Using music and lots of photography, his videos look like animations.

Hillside Studio, @hillside_studio

Kristin Vaughn, aka Hillside Studio, knows how to create oddly satisfying videos. She regularly shows herself producing log-like polymer clay canes and slicing them into thin strips full of color and patterns.

Devon Rodriguez, @devonrodriguezart

Artist Devon Rodriguez sketches incredibly realistic drawings of strangers on the subway. His videos feature him finishing the artwork and handing it to the shocked subjects and now, recipients of his work.

Susie Esse, @chaotic_moth_energy

Susie Esse will teach you how to draw a pigeon by using a ladle. Intrigued? Although the account doesn’t have a ton of videos—yet—these simple-yet-ingenious drawing instructions will leave you wanting more.

Alpay Efe, @alpayefe_art

If you’ve ever wanted a peek into the process of a photorealistic painter, check out Alpay Efe’s Tiktok page. He offers a time-lapse look into his work as it goes from sketch to finished piece.

Alexa Meade, @alexameadeart

My Modern Met favorite Alexa Meade brings her painted illusions to TikTok. Through her videos, you’ll see her painting on models (and even herself) and watch how her works blur the line between 2D and 3D.

Ashley Fairbourne, @ashdrawsweird

Illustrator Ashley Fairbourne gives a behind-the-scenes look at her process and concept art, specifically using the Procreate app. It’s mesmerizing to look at her swift wielding of the Apple Pencil, but that’s not all her account has to offer. If you like gouache painting (or are curious to learn more), make sure you watch her other videos.

Han, @hanndubb

Embroidery artist Han, aka @hannhubb, is working on a project for all of 2021. Every day, she stitches a new icon on the same piece of fabric. She takes requests from her Tiktok community on what to stitch. Follow her to watch the fabric grow.

Matt Chessco, @mattchessco



Combining music with art, Matt Chessco uses his paintbrush like a drum with each “beat” revealing celebrities and other characters from popular culture. The aesthetic of his work has an Andy Warhol vibe, which is fitting for a performative platform like TikTok.

Josie Lewis, @josielewisart



Fans of paint-mixing videos, you’ll want to check out Josie Lewis’ TikTok. Her hypnotic videos feature paint being mixed, swirled, and scraped in very satisfying ways that will soothe an anxious mind.

Roxy Prima, @roxyprima



Muralist Roxy Prima gives a behind-the-scenes look into painting her colorful designs onto buildings. In addition to seeing the street art come together, she offers tips for how to paint on walls and other helpful business advice.

Josie, @josieeeeec



With a realistic painting style and penchant for cute animals, Josie creates paintings that incorporate ideas and feedback from the TikTok community. This makes her work all the more charming and fun to follow.

Tessaramics, @tessaramics



Get an inside look at ceramics on Tessaramics’ account. The videos show the pottery at various stages of production, demonstrating the work—and value—that each of the pieces holds.

Joe Jurkiewicz, @joejurkiewicz



Artist Joe Jurkiewicz works in water-based media and demonstrates the carefree fluidity of it. From wet-on-wet to dry brushing, you’ll be both mesmerized and inspired.

Tahlia Stanton, @tahliastanton

Artist Tahlia Stanton is an enthusiastic voice who loves what she does. She offers a look at creating her mixed media pieces that often feature portraits of women surrounded by layers of color and texture.

And while you're at it, follow My Modern Met on TikTok!

Related Articles:

Billie Eilish Releases Music Video Collaboration with Japanese Artist Takashi Murakami

Interview: Alexa Meade Reveals Behind the Scenes of Painting Ariana Grande for Her Music Video

What If Famous Filmmakers Made Instructional Cooking Videos?