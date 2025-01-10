Heartwarming Video of Firefighter Comforting a Dog in the LA fires Prompts Rescue of the Lost Pet

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ABC World News Tonight (@abcworldnewstonight)

Los Angeles is continuing to battle the worst wildfires ever recorded in the area. Luckily, some inspiring figures have appeared in the face of tragedy. A video captured by ABC's Joey Ybarra shows a firefighter comforting a dog while he sprays water with a hose to put out the fire in a burning house in the Altadena area. Not only did the clip capture a tender moment in the midst of a catastrophe, but it also led to the safe rescue of a clearly traumatized dog.

The video shows the pooch, named Max, wandering around a neighborhood that is being consumed by the Eaton fire. Upon running into a firefighter, Max can be seen sticking close to the first responder who calmly scratches the pup's head while expertly maneuvering a heavy hose with his other hand, only taking his eyes away from the fire to further reassure the dog.

Ybarra shared later on in an Instagram comment that the dog had been rescued by a good samaritan, and while the pooch was scared and distraught, it was safe. The hero in question is dog trainer Christopher Abkarian, owner of the Whittier Dog Club, who has devoted himself to rescuing dogs in need over the last few days. “I rescued this dog today!” he says in a comment. “He is in my facility. I ran into the property to grab him.”

Abkarian shared the race to rescue Max through a series of Instagram stories. When he arrived, the pooch was hiding in the corner of a lawn next to a house that was burning down. The dog trainer said that Max was scared and covered in soot. Abkarian then drove Max to safety, and posted a video update showing him enjoying some treats. While the dog had some breathing issues due to the smoke, he is doing much better now. It was also revealed that the dog had run in fear, but his humans were okay and are preparing for his return. For now, Abkarian will look after Max while they get back on their feet.

The dog trainer also offered his help to the local community, not only by rescuing pets in need from danger, but also by providing pet boarding to those who had lost their homes to the fire. Abkarian also called for people to have compassion for the animals going through this tragedy, as it may be even more confusing for them, and also quite dangerous to their health.

If you too would like to help out both humans and pets affected by the fires, check out this list of wildife relief initiatives.

