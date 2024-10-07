Dolly Parton Donates $1M of Her Own Money and $1M From Her Businesses To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Legendary singer and songwriter Dolly Parton is known for her music as well as her big heart and looking after those who are down on their luck. Recently, the country star pledged a $1 million donation to help Hurricane Helene victims. The announcement was made at an event in her home state of Tennessee on Friday, one of the six states greatly affected by the disaster.

The 78-year-old musician and entrepreneur said the money would come “from my own bank account.” The money will be donated to the Mountain Ways Foundation, which is aiding those affected by flooding in the region by providing ongoing disaster relief. The organization also coordinates efforts with local organizations and officials to make sure resources reach the most affected areas efficiently.

But that's not all—Parton's personal $1 million donation will be matched by her East Tennessee businesses, such as Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, and the Dollywood Foundation. This is not the first time Dolly has donated to a good cause with the help of her ventures. In 2022, Parton announced that Dollywood would offer free tuition assistance to all employees.

Speaking at a press conference, Parton said, “I’m happy to be here. And I’m sure a lot of you are wondering where I’ve been. Everybody’s saying, ‘Where’s Dolly?’ Well, I’ve been like everybody else, trying to absorb everything going on, trying to figure out all the best ways to do this.”

The star then lamented the reason for the gathering. “I really, really wish that we were all together for another reason, but we all have seen the devastation. I mean who knew in our little part of the country here, where I was born and raised just right down the road, that we would have this kind of devastation? And I look around, and I think, ‘These are my mountains. These are my valleys. These are my rivers flowing like a stream. These are my people. These mountain colored rainbows. These are my people and this is my home.'”

So far, Hurricane Helene has left a toll of 230 dead and damages of up to $30 billion. “I know it's easy for us to say, ‘Oh, things are going to get better,' when things are still really bad,” Parton said, before adding an uplifting message to those affected by the devastating hurricane. “All we can say is that we are with you, that we love you, we hope that things get better real soon—and we're going to do our part to try and make that possible.”

