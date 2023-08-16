Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Hawaiian Zookeeper Bravely Saves Critically Endangered Animals From Wildfires

By Margherita Cole on August 16, 2023

Human lives were not the only ones threatened by the Maui wildfires. Numerous animals, many of which are critically endangered, were put at great risk from the disaster. On August 8, the fire threatened to spread to the Maui Bird Conservation Center in Makawao, which houses some of the rarest species on the planet. Before the flames got too close, however, a zookeeper stepped up and demonstrated inspiring bravery.

A security camera from Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources captured the entire event. Wildlife care supervisor Jennifer Pribble and her neighbor arrived at the site when smoke and fire was already visible in the distance. The pair immediately grabbed fire exteinguishers to put out the fire, then pulled out a hose to further douse the flames. “In that moment, our instincts kicked in and we knew what we had to do,” Pribble says. “The goal was to keep the fire from spreading toward the aviaries.”

The grass surrounding the animals was in an extremely dry condition, making the aviaries particularly vulnerable. Pribble knew that she had to stop the fire before it got too close. “We just went out and kept it under control the best that we could, just so it didn't cross back over the road, until the state firefighters could arrive,” she adds. Among the species kept at the Maui Bird Conservation Center are the last remaining Hawaiian crows, also called ‘alalā, which have been extinct in the wild since 2002. There are also Hawaiian honeycreepers, also known as ‘akikiki, of which there are about five remaining.

Fortunately, thanks to Pribble's quick actions, the fire was successfully stopped before it reached the aviary. Soon after she used the hose, the fire department assisted in holding off the fire. Now, the aim is to move the birds to a safe location.

More efforts are underway in aiding injured and displaced animals from the disaster. The Maui Humane Society is helping lead this situation by taking in as many found cats, dogs, and other animals as they can. However, they were already at capacity before the wildfires, so their resources are strained. In addition to seeking out volunteers to foster found pets, they are also asking for donations so they can continue to help reunite lost and found pets with their families.

Security camera footage captures the bravery of zookeeper Jennifer Pribble in Maui, who held off the wildfire from reaching critically endangered animals.

The Hawaiian Crow (‘alalā) and Hawaiian honeycreeper (‘akikiki) are two of the critically endangered species she was fighting to protect.

Rare Species of Birds in Hawaii

Photo (left): The Hawaiian crow or ‘alalā, which has been extinct in the wild since 2002. There are about 114 crows kept on Hawaiian reserves. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)
Photo (right): The Hawaiian honeycreeper, or ‘akikiki, is critically endangered with just 5 wild birds remaining.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

There are many other animals who've been injured and displaced by the wildfires. The Maui Humane Society is asking for donations to help reunite lost and found pets with their families.

Maui Humane Society: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

Will Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Survive the Devastating Maui Wildfires?

Here’s Where You Can Donate To Help Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts

Critically Endangered Burmese Turtles Hatch and Bring New Hope for the Species

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Will Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Survive the Devastating Maui Wildfires?
Here’s Where You Can Donate To Help Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts
First-Ever Mom and Daughter Pair Go to Space Together
Wolf Populations Are Making a Comeback in Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park
Zookeeper Cures Orangutan’s Morning Sickness With Pregnancy Tea
RIP Sinéad O’Connor: Irish Music Legend Dies at the Age of 56

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Overdue Library Book Is Finally Returned 119 Years Late
Northern Lights Will Be Visible From Multiple U.S. States This Week
Japanese Farmers Have Created a Fresh New Fruit Called the ‘Lemon Melon’
Leonardo da Vinci’s “Codex Atlanticus” Sketches on Exhibit for the First Time in the U.S.
Does Ketchup Go in the Fridge? Heinz Finally Settles the Debate
Critically Endangered Burmese Turtles Hatch and Bring New Hope for the Species

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.