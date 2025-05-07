Artist Meticulously Recreates Italian Monuments With Thousands of LEGO Bricks

Luca Petraglia often refers to his custom-designed LEGO models as “miniature emotions.” For years, the Italian artist has recreated some of his country’s most renowned architectural marvels, alongside what he calls “overlooked gems,” but it was only during his first few exhibitions that he registered their emotional valence.

“People would stop, share personal memories, and even get emotional while looking at the sculptures,” Petraglia tells My Modern Met. “That’s when I realized I was creating more than just LEGO models.”

It’s certainly difficult to encounter Petraglia’s sculptures without being moved. They’re immersive, startlingly detailed, and encompass thousands of LEGO bricks, all in service of evoking the “true beauty” of any given monument. On his popular Instagram page, he’s reimagined such buildings as the Palazzo Maffei in Verona, complete with LED lights lining its ornate arches and railing; the Leaning Tower of Pisa, composed of over 40,000 LEGO pieces and standing at a height of nearly 6 feet; and Cornaro’s Chapel in Rome, featuring a clever reproduction of its central sculpture.

“The more a monument moves me and evokes emotions, the more I feel compelled to recreate it in LEGO,” Petraglia explains. “I don’t follow trends or specific requests, but only what truly captures my attention.”

What most captures Petraglia’s attention is architecture from the Baroque and Renaissance eras. For the artist, these structures beautifully showcase Italy’s preference for “elegance, grandeur, and rich details.”

“It always makes me happy when people notice and appreciate the details in my sculptures, because it’s often in these small features that the true beauty of the monuments lies,” Petraglia adds.

But why, exactly, did Petraglia gravitate toward LEGO as his primary medium? The answer is surprisingly universal: he played with LEGOs growing up. Like many other kids, it was his “favorite way to play and express creativity,” and that creativity only blossomed further as he became enamored with architecture.

“My passion for LEGO evolved and merged with another great interest I developed: architecture, especially Italian architecture, with its richness and stylistic variety.”

That Petraglia still dedicates himself to LEGO is a testament to his endurance, especially because the process of sculpting his models is a demanding one. Once he’s settled on a subject, he undergoes an in-depth research phase, gathering everything from blueprints and technical drawings to Google Earth images and drone footage to understand a building’s proportions, geometry, and surrounding urban context. He then uses Stud.io, a LEGO modeling software, to build his sculpture virtually, “one brick at a time.”

“It’s important to note that the software doesn’t simplify my work,” Petraglia cautions. “In fact, in many cases, designing virtually can be more complicated than building in real life, especially when it comes to advanced techniques or specific connections.”

After his digital map is complete, the building itself can finally begin. Many of Petraglia’s sculptures require specialized pieces—often several thousands of them—in addition to carefully placed LED components.

“I design the placement of LED lights myself, aiming to highlight volumes, façades, and architectural details,” the artist says. “Other times, I draw inspiration from the real-world lighting of the monument to recreate its nighttime atmosphere as accurately as possible.”

Despite the astounding scope of his practice, Petraglia only recently gained visibility online. His models were, he explains, mostly received by the LEGO enthusiast community, a “passionate and supportive group,” but still a niche. When he started collaborating with his social media manager, however, his perspective changed: he integrated a more “pop and storytelling-focused approach,” allowing him to engage a broader audience.

“We were able to show the emotional and artistic value of my sculptures to people who had never paid attention to LEGO art before. That change in perspective made all the difference.”

And what a difference it has made: today, Petraglia boasts over 164,000 followers on his Instagram account, and his posts consistently attract thousands of likes. Though certainly an achievement, the artist doesn’t let it get to his head. His main priority still lies in introducing people to the “true essence of Italy’s architectural heritage,” one that he believes LEGOs are uniquely poised to reveal—in miniature, of course.

