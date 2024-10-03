LEGO Opens Immersive ‘Superpowers Studios’ in Paris Allowing Visitors To Touch and Play with Art

What would a gallery for kids look like? The first thing on schedule, of course, would be to let the kids engage with the art, rather than simply being spectators. Drawing from this idea, LEGO opened an interactive space known as Superpower Studios in Paris. This space welcomed children and their families to let their imagination run wild, inspired by the work of artists with similar playful visions.

Open from September 11 through the 16, LEGO took over La Gaîté Lyrique, a cultural venue in the heart of Paris. The immersive experience was part of the Danish company's “Play is Your Superpower” campaign, which hopes to spotlight the impact play has on individuals and communities. It also aims to overcome the obstacles that may keep children from tapping into their creative potential. By blending art and play, LEGO aims to inspire families to explore their creativity while keeping in mind the importance of inclusion and connection.

To achieve this, LEGO enlisted a team of global Play Ambassadors—artists and creatives with childlike wonder—allowing kids' play to unfold within a space that would foster creativity. The effort was led by Sarah Andelman, a renowned curator known for her pioneering concept store Colette. Rounding out the team was French artist Aurélia Durand, Chinese paper artist Chen Fenwan, and Ghanian-Canadian sculptor Ekow Nimako.

Each creator was given a space within the gallery. In Forest of Wishes, Fenwan invited visitors to an immersive installation where they could add their own LEGO seeds, representing their individual hopes and dreams, to the communal piece. Durand’s Remix Room allowed children and their families to remix her vibrant illustrations in an interactive digital art experience. And Nimako’s Mythical Maze drew from Ghanaian mythology, welcoming visitors into a fantasy world where they could construct their own guardian creatures to protect the planet.

“When we see the world through the untethered and imaginative perspective of kids, it transforms into a place brimming with creativity, joy, and connection,” Andelman said in a statement. “Creativity flourishes when we embrace playfulness as our muse—it’s the spark that ignites innovation, turns the ordinary into the extraordinary and brings diverse and unique communities and visions together. That’s what Superpower Studios is all about.”

To stay up to date with LEGO and learn where in the world their next interactive gallery will open, you can visit LEGO's website.

LEGO opened an interactive space known as Superpower Studios in Paris.

The space welcomed children and their families to let their imagination run wild, inspired by the work of artists with similar playful visions.

This effort is part of the “Play is Your Superpower” campaign, which hopes to spotlight the impact play has on individuals and communities.

By blending art and play, LEGO aims to inspire families to explore their creativity while keeping in mind the importance of inclusion and connection.

To achieve this, LEGO enlisted a team of global Play Ambassadors—artists and creatives with childlike wonder.

The effort was led by Sarah Andelman, a renowned curator known for her retail space Colette.

The team also included French artist Aurélia Durand, Chinese paper artist Chen Fenwan, and Ghanian-Canadian sculptor Ekow Nimako.

Each creator was given a space within the gallery to deploy their own vision and offer kids an engaging experience.

“When we see the world through the untethered and imaginative perspective of kids, it transforms into a place brimming with creativity, joy, and connection.”

LEGO: Website

Related Articles :

Pharrell Williams Takes Diversity ‘Over the Moon’ With LEGO

LEGO Aims to Make Half Its Plastic Renewable by 2026

Scientists 3D Print LEGO Bricks Made From Meteorite Dust To Test Building on the Moon

Startup Creates LEGO-Like Bricks That Can Affordably Remove Carbon Dioxide From the Air