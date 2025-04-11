My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

LEGO’s Colosseum Becomes a Regal Nap Spot for Cats Everywhere

By Emma Taggart on April 11, 2025

 

Cats have a motto: “If I fits, I sits.” So when LEGO released its massive 9,000-piece Colosseum set, our feline friends didn’t see a model of an ancient landmark—they saw a deluxe, circular bed built just for them.

Cats have a reputation for choosing the most unexpected places to sleep, but what better place for them to rest than in the ancient world’s grandest arena? Built with over 9,000 pieces, the Colosseum LEGO set invites history buffs to recreate the iconic amphitheater in their own home. The intricate model captures every architectural detail of the original landmark, from the majestic columns of the outer façade to the complex subterranean network beneath the arena.

When complete, the impressive LEGO build stands as a powerful symbol of Italy's imperial Roman past. However, no one appreciates it quite as much as cats. While it’s not built with cats in mind, the Colosseum’s curved shape and central arena provide an ideal resting spot for felines, allowing them to nap in comfort while observing their kingdom, just like Roman emperors.

Pet owners across Instagram, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter) are sharing snapshots of their cats nestled in LEGO Colosseums—proof that this trend has spread as widely as the Roman Empire once did.

Check out some photos of cats in their Colosseum beds below and find out more about the epic DIY model on the LEGO website.

Pet owners around the world are sharing snapshots of their cats nestled in LEGO Colosseums—proof that this trend has spread as widely as the Roman Empire once did.

Finished the Colosseum and somebody moved in!!
