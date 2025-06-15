Home / Archeology

Archaeological Team Unearths 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Tombs Honoring Prominent Statesmen

By Eva Baron on June 15, 2025

In February 2025, a British-Egyptian archaeological expedition uncovered the tomb of King Thutmose II in Luxor. The discovery marked the first of its kind in over a century and offered critical insight into the ancient king. Now, on the heels of that remarkable find, another archaeological team has unearthed yet another treasure in Luxor: 3,000-year-old tombs honoring three prominent statesmen.

According to a statement issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Instagram, the tombs were located in the Dra’Abul El Naga area on the West Bank of Luxor and date back to the New Kingdom era (1539–1077 BCE). Each tomb also features inscriptions, which allowed the team to identify the names and roles of the three statesmen. One tomb, for instance, belongs to a man named Amun-em-Ipet, from the Ramesside period, who worked in the estate of Amun. Although much of its structure is destroyed, the tomb still contains a small courtyard that leads to an entryway and a square hall, ending with a niche. Depictions of funeral furniture carriers, a banquet, and inscriptions are also still visible.

The other two tombs date back to the 18th Dynasty, with one belonging to Baki, a granary supervisor, and the other to “ES,” who held prominent positions as a supervisor of the Temple of Amun and mayor of the Northern Oases, per the statement. Inside Baki’s tomb is a courtyard that leads to a main entrance, a transverse hall, and an unfinished chamber that includes a burial well. Es’s tomb has a similar layout, with a small courtyard with a well followed by a main entrance and a transverse hall leading to an incomplete hall.

The discovery was praised by Sherif Fathy, the minister of tourism and antiques, as a “significant addition to Egypt’s rich archaeological record,” ultimately boosting its “position on the global cultural tourism map.” He also emphasized that the archaeological team was led entirely by Egyptians, reflecting their “expertise and capabilities.” Dr. Mohammed Ismail Khaled, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, added that further cleaning and study of the inscriptions and burial shafts are currently underway, and that the discovery “underscores the richness and diversity of the tombs” at Dra’Abul El Naga.

To learn more about the three tombs and upcoming archaeological missions, visit the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities website.

The tomb of Ramses III, featuring its pillared hall and descent to lower level

The tomb of Ramses III, featuring its pillared hall and descent to lower level, as an example of an ancient Egyptian tomb. (Photo: R Prazeres via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0)

Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities: Website | Instagram

