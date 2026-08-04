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New Book Celebrates the ‘American Amazon,’ and Its Rich Biodiversity in the Southeastern U.S.

By Sara Barnes on August 4, 2026

Tall Grass in Foreground With Trees in Background

In the United States, there is an area of the country that is so biologically rich that it’s referred to as the American Amazon. It’s located in the southeastern part of the country, spanning the Mobile Bay Basin in Alabama to the Everglades in Florida. Here, there’s an incredible number of flora and fauna species that grace the forests and wetlands, and for decades, photographer Mac Stone has been documenting the varied and changing landscape.

Stone has captured images that, at first glance, might make you think that they were taken in the Amazon Rainforest in South America. “The first time I heard the phrase ‘American Amazon,’ I was waist-deep in blackwater, slogging through a guzmania swamp in the Fakahatchee Strand of the Everglades,” the photographer says. But the slithering snakes, schools of fish, and winding waters are all located in the U.S. Now, many of these arresting images are contained in American Amazon, Stone’s forthcoming book celebrating the biodiversity of a region that has more species of freshwater turtles, fish, and salamanders than anywhere else in the world.

While American Amazon is a gorgeous, first-hand look at this unique setting, the book also confronts an undeniable truth: the region is in danger. It leads the U.S. in extinctions, a fact that Stone shows through images such as “ghost forests,” which are exactly what they sound like—watery remains of once-green woodland. But pollution, logging, and a growing number of humans moving to places like Alabama’s Gulf Coast are all threats to this vital life source. The book serves as a call-to-action to help protect this important area.

American Amazon is a book of photos and storytelling, published by Te Neues. It will be released on August 25, 2026, and is now available to pre-order on Bookshop.org.

In the United States, there is an area of the country that is so biologically rich that it’s referred to as the American Amazon.

Snake Wrapped Around Tree Stump in Wetlands

It’s located in the southeastern part of the country, spanning the Mobile Bay Basin in Alabama to the Everglades in Florida.

Frogs Swimming in Cloudy Water

Here, there’s an incredible number of flora and fauna species that grace the forests and wetlands.

Fish Swimming

For decades, photographer Mac Stone has been documenting the varied and changing landscape.

Snake Slithering Across Wood

Many of these arresting images are contained in American Amazon, Stone’s forthcoming book celebrating the biodiversity of a region that has more species of freshwater turtles, fish, and salamanders than anywhere else in the world.

Tall Grass in Foreground With Trees in Background

While American Amazon is a gorgeous, first-hand look at this unique setting, the book also confronts an undeniable truth: the region is in danger.

Fish swimming underwater

It leads the U.S. in extinctions, and the book serves as a call-to-action to help protect this important area.

Birds Flying Among Hills With One Tree in Foreground

Close-up shot of flowers in fields surrounded by rees

Fish Swimming in American Amazon

Landscape photo of river and trees

Birds in V Formation Flying Over Water

Flora On White Background

American Amazon will be released on August 25, 2026, by Te Neues. It's now available for pre-order.

American Amazon by Mac Stone Cover

Mac Stone: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mac Stone. 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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