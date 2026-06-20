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Earliest Surviving Edition of ‘King Arthur’ Manuscript Is Going up for Auction

By Linnea Pejcha on June 20, 2026

King Arthur Manuscript

The tales of King Arthur and Merlin have been told for centuries, mythologized and rewritten into a legend that has influenced the way we tell stories. Now, one of the earliest surviving manuscripts is up for auction at Christie’s in July 2026, and the sale is likely to reach a whopping $2 million.

The manuscript, which is believed to be the earliest edition of the stories ever at auction, is from roughly 1290–1310. Within its illustrious pages can be found texts from the Old French Lancelot-Grail cycle, including the original myths of King Arthur, Merlin, and the Holy Grail. Additionally, the manuscript contains 126 miniature illustrations that depict scenes such as Joseph, Josephus, and his companions carrying the Holy Grail as they journey to Camelot, as well as a rare portrait of Merlin as a stag. The miniatures, in highly polished burnished gold, still shine brightly.

Due to its value, the manuscript has been in the hands of the ultra-wealthy for centuries, so the auction could be an exciting opportunity for scholars to study the text. However, due to the price and desirability, the manuscript may once again end up in a private collection. In relation to this, Dr. Irene Fabry-Tehranchi, a specialist in French texts at Cambridge University Library, said to The Guardian that “I hope that … it will finally become available in a public collection. The problem is, of course, that nowadays libraries and heritage institutions don’t have very much money. [But] these institutions are there to preserve these texts and to make them publicly available.”

The opportunity to study the manuscript could change the way medievalists and scholars understand this historic text and open up discussions around how the story of King Arthur has changed over time. More than 700 years after it was written, the tales still hold immense influence over modern storytelling. Wherever its final destination may be, the manuscript offers an incredible glimpse into the medieval origins of one of history’s most prevailing tales.

The tales of King Arthur and Merlin have been told for centuries, mythologized and rewritten into a legend that has influenced the way we tell stories.

King Arthur Manuscript Page

Now, one of the earliest surviving manuscripts is up for auction at Christie’s in July 2026, and the sale is likely to reach a whopping $2 million.

Close-up of page

The manuscript contains 126 miniature illustrations made with burnished gold.

Close-up of page

The opportunity to study the manuscript could change the way that medievalists and scholars understand the historic text.

Close-up of page

All images via Christie's.

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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