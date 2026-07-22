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Giant Pop-Up Book at Los Angeles Public Library Sets Guinness World Record

By Emma Taggart on July 22, 2026
@lapubliclibraryLuceros y Penumbras has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest pop-up book ever created! Check out this record-breaking exhibition on your next visit to Central Library.♬ original sound – Los Angeles Public Library

A giant pop-up book at the Los Angeles Public Library has officially been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest ever created. Weighing 1,800 pounds, the monumental book—titled Luceros y Penumbras—features two oversized spreads that require the strength of multiple people to open. Once fully unfolded, it measures an astonishing 31 feet by 20 feet, with pop-up elements rising more than 11 feet into the air.

Created to celebrate the Los Angeles Public Library’s 100th anniversary, Luceros y Penumbras was on display in the Rotunda of the Richard J. Riordan Central Library on July 11, 2026. Artist and printmaker Vincent Valdez González based the imagery on his family history and childhood memories of the library, while paper engineer Matthew Reinhart designed its intricate three-dimensional structure, transforming the building’s history into a spectacular work of paper art.

The record-breaking book took many months to complete. It was built from the same materials as an ordinary pop-up book, including paper, fabric, and adhesive, but turning its giant pages takes considerably more effort than your average kid’s book. For safety, staff at the library flipped the pages before the exhibition opened, but visitors could still stand next to it and enjoy feeling miniature.

This giant pop-up book at the Los Angeles Public Library has officially been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest ever created.

@lapubliclibraryWith original art created by Los Angeles artist and printmaker Daniel González and paper engineering by Matthew Reinhart, this ambitious feat of scale and storytelling to be constructed in the Rotunda of the Richard J. Riordan Central Library is inspired by the Library’s enduring “light of learning” and designed to surpass the current record for the world’s largest pop-up book. As a centerpiece of the building’s centennial celebration, Luceros y Penumbras will unfold across two giant pop-up spreads that evoke memory, culture, and discovery through rich imagery drawn from González’s personal history, the spirit of Los Angeles, and the history of Central Library. When opened, the book measures approximately 31 feet by 20 feet, with pop-ups rising more than 11 feet tall. Weighing over 1,800 pounds, it is made entirely from the same materials used to produce traditional books, including paper, adhesive, and fabric. Luceros y Penumbras: The World’s Largest Pop-up Book will be on view and open to the public in the Rotunda of the Richard J. Riordan Central Library during regular hours starting Saturday, July 11, 2026. The opening date coincides with Library’s free, day-long festival to celebrate 100 years of Central Library. Designed for all ages, the Centennial Festival will offer music, workshops, author talks, community booths, giveaways, six Central 100-themed exhibitions on view, and more.♬ original sound – Los Angeles Public Library

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Source: Largest pop up book

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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