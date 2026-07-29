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Last Circus Elephant in Portugal Becomes First Resident of New Animal Sanctuary

By Regina Sienra on July 29, 2026

In 2018, Portugal banned wild animals in circuses under a law that fully took effect in 2024. With that, Julie, Portugal’s last circus elephant, was retired from performance. Circo Víctor Hugo Cardinali, which was in possession of Julie, reached an agreement with Pangea Trust, a new sanctuary in Alentejo, Portugal, devoted to giving a forever home to elephants in need, which will be welcoming her. Now, Julie has become the sanctuary’s first resident.

Julie first arrived in Portugal from southern Africa as a young calf. There, she joined the Cardinali circus in 1988, where she performed multiple shows a week for nearly four decades. After her last remaining companion died the same year she was retired, circus director Víctor Hugo Cardinali started looking into options for Julie’s future. Seeing her as a member of the family, Cardinali asked to be involved during the transition to offer his knowledge about Julie’s character, habits, and needs, making Pangea the best possible partner.

“Many circuses and some zoos in Europe are reaching the point—through changing legislation, the loss of a companion, or simply a decision to move on—where keeping elephants is no longer possible or appropriate,” said Kate Moore, Pangea’s managing director. “Working in partnership with owners to find the right solution is central to how we operate, as it has been with the Víctor Hugo Cardinali. Elephant relocations are complex, and their continued involvement is invaluable.”

Pangea has welcomed Julie with open arms, where she will have the space and environment needed to thrive. Her health is also being closely monitored by a team of veterinary specialists, who will look after her well-being in her final years. Given elephants are social animals, they also need companionship. Luckily, another female African elephant named Kariba will soon be transferred to Pangea from a zoo in Belgium.

The team at Pangea has been sharing updates on Julie’s arrival and her first days at the sanctuary. After taking her first steps there, Julie had her first mud wallow and dust bath. She has also been bribed with apples to further explore her habitat, and even used her tusks to dig for the first time, a kind of instinctive behavior that her carers have described as “lovely to see.”

To stay up to date with Julie and her team of carers, make sure to follow Pangea Trust on Instagram. To learn how you can support Julie’s journey, as well of that of other elephants who need help, take a look at Pangea Trust’s website.

Julie, the last circus elephant in Portugal, has become the first resident of Pangea, a new animal sanctuary.

Pangea has welcomed Julie with open arms, where she will have the care, space, and environment needed to thrive.

Her health is also being closely monitored by a team of veterinary specialists, who will look after her well-being in her final years.

Julie has even been using her tusks to dig for the first time, a kind of instinctive behavior that her carers have described as “lovely to see.”

Pangea Trust: Website | Instagram

Sources: Portugal’s Last Circus Elephant to Begin New Chapter at Elephant Sanctuary

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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