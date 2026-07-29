Last Circus Elephant in Portugal Becomes First Resident of New Animal Sanctuary

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Pangea Elephant Sanctuary (@pangea_trust)

In 2018, Portugal banned wild animals in circuses under a law that fully took effect in 2024. With that, Julie, Portugal’s last circus elephant, was retired from performance. Circo Víctor Hugo Cardinali, which was in possession of Julie, reached an agreement with Pangea Trust, a new sanctuary in Alentejo, Portugal, devoted to giving a forever home to elephants in need, which will be welcoming her. Now, Julie has become the sanctuary’s first resident.

Julie first arrived in Portugal from southern Africa as a young calf. There, she joined the Cardinali circus in 1988, where she performed multiple shows a week for nearly four decades. After her last remaining companion died the same year she was retired, circus director Víctor Hugo Cardinali started looking into options for Julie’s future. Seeing her as a member of the family, Cardinali asked to be involved during the transition to offer his knowledge about Julie’s character, habits, and needs, making Pangea the best possible partner.

“Many circuses and some zoos in Europe are reaching the point—through changing legislation, the loss of a companion, or simply a decision to move on—where keeping elephants is no longer possible or appropriate,” said Kate Moore, Pangea’s managing director. “Working in partnership with owners to find the right solution is central to how we operate, as it has been with the Víctor Hugo Cardinali. Elephant relocations are complex, and their continued involvement is invaluable.”

Pangea has welcomed Julie with open arms, where she will have the space and environment needed to thrive. Her health is also being closely monitored by a team of veterinary specialists, who will look after her well-being in her final years. Given elephants are social animals, they also need companionship. Luckily, another female African elephant named Kariba will soon be transferred to Pangea from a zoo in Belgium.

The team at Pangea has been sharing updates on Julie’s arrival and her first days at the sanctuary. After taking her first steps there, Julie had her first mud wallow and dust bath. She has also been bribed with apples to further explore her habitat, and even used her tusks to dig for the first time, a kind of instinctive behavior that her carers have described as “lovely to see.”

To stay up to date with Julie and her team of carers, make sure to follow Pangea Trust on Instagram. To learn how you can support Julie’s journey, as well of that of other elephants who need help, take a look at Pangea Trust’s website.

Julie, the last circus elephant in Portugal, has become the first resident of Pangea, a new animal sanctuary.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Pangea Elephant Sanctuary (@pangea_trust)

Pangea has welcomed Julie with open arms, where she will have the care, space, and environment needed to thrive.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Pangea Elephant Sanctuary (@pangea_trust)

Her health is also being closely monitored by a team of veterinary specialists, who will look after her well-being in her final years.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Pangea Elephant Sanctuary (@pangea_trust)

Julie has even been using her tusks to dig for the first time, a kind of instinctive behavior that her carers have described as “lovely to see.”

Pangea Trust: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

Europe’s First Elephant Sanctuary Offers a New Home for Former Circus and Zoo Animals

Beloved African Elephant Craig the “Super Tusker” Dies at 54 Years Old

These Rescue Elephants Wear Hand-Knitted Sweaters to Keep Warm in the Winter

These Rescue Elephants Wear Hand-Knitted Sweaters to Keep Warm in the Winter