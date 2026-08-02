Home / Inspiring

Harper Lee’s Friends Gifted Her a Year’s Salary Leading to ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

By Sage Helene on August 2, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

Before she became one of America’s most celebrated authors, Harper Lee spent her days working as a ticket agent for British Overseas Airways Corporation in New York City. She dreamed of writing full time, but like countless aspiring authors, she found herself too drained after long shifts to give her manuscript the attention it deserved. In 1956, two devoted friends stepped in and changed the course of literary history.

Michael and Joy Brown had gotten to know Lee through New York’s tight-knit literary circle, which also included her childhood friend Truman Capote. Michael made his living writing industrial musicals for major companies like DuPont and JCPenney. After an especially strong year of work, the couple decided to use their good fortune to help someone else pursue a dream instead of spending it on themselves.

They chose Lee.

On Christmas morning in 1956, Lee discovered an envelope hanging on the Browns’ tree. Inside, a note offered her something Lee could not refuse. The Browns covered a full year of her living expenses so she could quit her job and write without financial pressure weighing on her.

Lee later described the moment in a 1961 essay for McCall’s magazine. The Browns told her they had saved enough money that year and decided it was time to invest in her instead of themselves. And with that, Lee took the leap. She left her position at the airline and spent the next year focused entirely on her writing. The manuscript she produced during that period became To Kill a Mockingbird.

Lee published the novel in 1960, and it became a defining work of American literature almost immediately. It has since sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and earned the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Generations of readers have grown up with its portrait of courage, empathy, and justice in the American South.

The Browns never sought credit for their role in the novel’s creation, but their generosity gave Lee something money alone couldn’t buy: time. Without their support, she may never have finished the book at all.

Their gift stands as a reminder that believing in someone’s talent, and backing that belief with real sacrifice, can shape culture in ways no one could have predicted. A Christmas envelope from two friends turned into a story that continues to resonate with readers more than 60 years later.

Two friends gave Harper Lee a year to write, and she used it to create To Kill a Mockingbird.

Harper Lee To Kill a Mockingbird Cover

Sources: How a thoughtful Christmas present helped Harper Lee write ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’; Friends Gave an Airline Ticket Agent One Year's Salary So She Could Follow Her Dream. She Wrote To Kill a Mockingbird

Related Articles:

Dua Lipa Opens a Library Filled With 100 Banned Books in Porto, Portugal

Loving Mom Crafts a Bookshelf Quilt Featuring 125 Books Her Daughter Has Read in Her Life

Mark Twain Was the First Person To Use a Typewriter To Write a Novel

Annie Leibovitz’s ‘Women’ Book Is a Daring Quest Into the Heart of Contemporary Womanhood

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Indigenous Politician Takes a Stand for Māori Amid Official Language Debate in New Zealand
16-Year-Old Lifeguard Bravely Pulls off Nail-Biting Rescue in California
Marathoner With Blood on Her Legs Finishes Race Despite Getting Period 5 Miles From the Finish Line
Artist Gives Children in Hospitals Realistic Temporary Tattoos To Help Boost Their Confidence
Man Spends His Own Time and Money to Offer Illiterate Adults Free Literacy Lessons
Giant Pop-Up Book at Los Angeles Public Library Sets Guinness World Record

More on My Modern Met

Woman Takes Hours-Long Walks Around NYC Inspiring Others to Experience the City on Foot
Colorado Mayor Mike Coffman Spends Every Friday Night Sleeping in a Homeless Shelter
Soccer Star Erling Haaland Donates Rare 16th-Century Viking Book Worth $135K to His Hometown Library
People in Finland Use Pink Baskets To Show They Are Open To Finding Love at Supermarkets
90-Year-Old Woman Explains Why the Happiest Years of Her Life Were Also the Hardest
Australian Town Crier Declared the Loudest Man in the World by Guinness World Records

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.