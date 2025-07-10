Home / Architecture

MAD Unveils Giant Graceful ‘Chinese Paper Umbrella’ at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

By Sara Barnes on July 10, 2025

Chinese Paper Umbrella by MAD

Pioneering architecture studio MAD has designed a stunning canopy for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025. The structure is a reinterpretation of traditional Chinese oil paper umbrellas, featuring a monumental floating form that doubles as a sheltered outdoor space next to the China Pavilion. (MAD also designed the China Pavilion.) Aptly called Chinese Paper Umbrella, the design offers relief from the external elements and a site of tranquility within a subtly shifting interior space.

The towering canopy was created using paper. It specifically uses Xuan paper, which is handmade from the tough bark of a Tara Wing-Celtis or Blue Sandalwood tree and rice straw. MAD also coated the umbrella with layers of tung oil to create a “breathable” surface that can withstand a variety of weather. “Venice’s maritime climate brings moderate shifts between day and night temperatures,” the studio explains, “and its weather is often unpredictable, alternating between strong sun, sudden rain, and occasionally strong winds.”

From a structural standpoint, Chinese Paper Umbrella is anchored by a sloping steel frame that makes the paper look as though it’s draped from it. There are gaps within the canopy to help ventilate the space, and a large opening acts as the entrance. Inside, wooden stools for sitting are placed underneath a built-in misting system for hot days. The central lighting changes as the day progresses, creating a warm glow as day becomes night. “As light moves across the oiled paper, the umbrella becomes a pavilion of shadow and glow, reflecting the rhythms of day and night,” MAD shares.

Chinese Paper Umbrella is an exercise in impermanence. The paper will naturally change over time, eroding to become more yellow as it endures sunlight and weather. This is by design. “Its gradual disappearance underscores the structure’s impermanence,” MAD says, “and offers a poetic reflection on how architecture and the natural world might coexist in thoughtful response to our changing climate.”

MAD’s designs are now on view at the Venice Architecture Biennale until November 23, 2025.

Pioneering architecture studio MAD has designed a stunning canopy for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025.

Chinese Paper Umbrella by MAD

The structure is a reinterpretation of traditional Chinese oil paper umbrellas, featuring a monumental floating form that doubles as a sheltered outdoor space next to the China Pavilion.

Chinese Paper Umbrella by MAD

Aptly called Chinese Paper Umbrella, the design offers relief from the external elements and a site of tranquility within a subtly shifting interior space.

Chinese Paper Umbrella by MAD

The central lighting changes as the day progresses, creating a warm glow as day becomes night.

Chinese Paper Umbrella by MAD

Chinese Paper Umbrella is an exercise in impermanence.

Chinese Paper Umbrella by MAD

The paper will naturally change over time, eroding to become more yellow as it endures sunlight and weather.

Chinese Paper Umbrella by MAD

The canopy is now on view at the Venice Architecture Biennale until November 23, 2025.

Chinese Paper Umbrella by MAD

MAD: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MAD.

Related Articles:

Architects Design Giant Honeycomb Building Made of Staircases

Architects Design Dynamic Façade With Rotating Bricks for Maximum Sunlight and Privacy

15 Must-See TV Shows for Architects and Architecture Lovers

Giant White Horse Leaps Toward a Girl in Amazing Venice Biennale Installation

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Taiwan High Rise Celebrates “Out of the Box” Thinking With Overhanging Cubes
Dramatic Stone Staircase Nestled In Lush Valley Disguises a Glass Pavilion Beneath It
Rome’s Trevi Fountain Transforms Into Canvas for Decadent Light Show
Visit Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Desert Laboratory” Nestled in Arizona
Striking Architectural “Moon” Nestled Into the Mountains of China
The Grand Palais Reopens in Paris Following $560 Million Renovation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Iridescent Gem-Inspired Café Immerses Visitors in Colorful Light
Futuristic Space Greenhouse Is Designed To Grow Plants for Earth Dwellers
Artist Preserves Childhood Memories With Handmade Miniature Models of Historic Architecture
Dreamy Animated Architectural “Sketches” Brought to Life with AI
Istanbul’s Iconic Hagia Sophia Undergoing Biggest Renovation in Its 1,500-Year History
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launches Cruise To Set Sail Across All 5 Great Lakes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.