Skydiver Surprises His Parents by Video Calling Them as He Jumps From the Plane

By Regina Sienra on February 10, 2025

It's not uncommon for people to call their parents when something big happens. For example, Nobel Prize Winner Drew Weissman reached out to his mom and dad when he received the award for helping develop a COVID-19 vaccine. What could make the call unusual is where you're calling from, like a man named Roger, who called his parents as he jumped from a plane.

The moment took place during a challenge, which was part of a 2015 campaign by Hostelworld, a booking site specialized in hostels. “We went to Bounce Hostel in Sydney to seek out travelers with an adventurous streak,” a video about the event explains. The host, travel blogger Mike Graziano, tells the six participants they'll go skydiving later that day but there's one condition—they have to Skype with their parents on their phones while they do it.

Roger, who is originally from Ireland, was on a trip around the world when he came across this opportunity. “We all know it’s normal to call your parents whilst traveling, usually from the comfort of a hostel or café. But why not share your travel adventures with them first hand?” writes Hostelworld. “This is exactly what Roger did. Moments after his plane started its ascent, his parents Pat and Mary received an unexpected call from their son.”

While other parents tuned in to see their children skydiving, Roger's parents had the most wholesome reaction. At first, they weren't sure about what their son was up to, but once they saw him jump off the plane, they screamed with excitement.

“I thought he was in a bus!” his dad says, before his mom takes out her iPad to photograph the moment. “And we thought you missed us!” the dad cheekily adds before saying “I would not have thought that was f—— possible.”

Check out the endearingly funny moment below.

A man named Roger made a video call with his parents as he jumped from a plane during a skydiving trip.

Source: Skydiving Skype Call To Parents | Hostelworld

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
