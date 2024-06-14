Home / Entertainment / Music

Pianist Who Grew in Foster Care Wins Competition With Original Composition Dedicated to His Foster Parents

By Regina Sienra on June 14, 2024

Over the last couple of years, a British TV show called The Piano has set its sights on finding the next greatest musician by placing pianos in public spaces for anyone to play. Last year, they shared the story of Lucy, a blind and neurodivergent teen who was a proficient player despite her severe autism. Now, they've crowned a new promising pianist. Twenty-two-year-old Brad Kella won the 2024 competition by displaying his extraordinary skills, using the opportunity to also honor those who made it all possible for him.

Kella, who is from a suburb of north Liverpool, was placed in foster care at the age of 7. “I was so confused, I remember hanging on to the railings outside my foster parents, and just didn’t want to go in,” the young musician explained during his first audition performance at Liverpool Lime Street station. He expected to spend only a night with Ev and Frank, but they went on to become his foster parents for over 12 years.

“When I told them about wanting a piano, they were immediately like, ‘yes,’” Kella recalled. “There was a budget for kids in the care system, and Ev put some money in and got me a piano–and from that moment, my whole life changed.” While Kella couldn't read music, and still can't to this day, he taught himself to play the piano. “I used to just sit there for hours and hours, and figured out how different chords made me feel. I don’t read music at all, but each individual piano key just takes me somewhere.”

On top of becoming an extraordinary pianist, he learned a lot about himself and the places he could go through the instrument. “Once I started playing piano, I started feeling this unique feeling about myself,” Kella said. “That I was my own person. I owe it to my foster parents because prior to them, I had no one there who believed I would be capable of doing such a thing as playing piano.”

For the climactic final concert of the talent competition, Kella had to perform an original composition. Aiming to make a tribute to his parents, he wrote a vibrant, poignant piece titled “Ev and Frank.” The foster parents were taken aback when the young pianist revealed the title of his work, and could be seen wiping away tears in the audience during the moving performance.

“I had the best foster parents in the whole world. And they gave me the capability to dream, to believe that anything was actually possible and there’s a stigma with kids in foster care and we genuinely get seen as just a number. I want to show people what a number can do,” Kella said. “Kids in care are literally just treated as a number. We are down in the system as a number. I feel like I could be a voice to kids like that, and I hope I just give them more of a reason to keep trying—trying to achieve their dreams.”

You can watch Kella's moving performance below.

Brad Kella: Instagram
The Piano: YouTube | Instagram
h/t: [Classic FM]

