Home / Dance

TikTokers Are Asking Their Parents To Show How They Danced to Music in the 1980s

By Elizabeth Beiser on June 5, 2024
@yungkimlet she absolutely ate this up, what i wouldnt give for a time machine #fyp #dancing #80s #dancechallenge ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

TikTok has really made a name for itself with its Gen Z users performing short choreographed routines, often dubbed a “dance challenge.” The latest dance trend on the social media platform is actually getting Gen X involved. Young TikTokers are turning the camera on their parents and asking them to show off their moves from the 1980s. TikToker YungKimlet got her mom to recreate her best 80s moves to the synth-pop track “Smalltown Boy,” and she did not disappoint.

Kimlet's mom Fiona proved she was an experienced club-goer in the 80s, making sure to find the beat before starting to groove to the now-viral song by the British band Bronski Beat. TikTokers were stunned by how seamlessly Fiona fell back into her swaying fluid moves from an era that Gen Zers and Millennials alike seem to be especially nostalgic for these days. One commenter wrote, “So many of these dances don’t hit the mark but this was truly one from the 80s.” Another explained, “Coolest thing about this trend: I start out not seeing the Gen X or 80’s [sic] in the person and then it gets immediately identified as soon as they start moving.” Echoing a sentiment that cropped up multiple times one viewer wrote, “I swear I can see the youth come back in all these videos. Too cool!!!” The comment section also had many asking how to dance like Fiona. After one questioned what the name of the dance was, Kimlet passed along her mom's answer of “she just ‘felt the rhythm and hit the Fiona.'”

In case you had any doubt about Fiona's 80s cred, Kimlet shared a video with vintage pictures of her mom. Fiona wouldn't have been out of place in a Duran Duran video and was one totally bodacious babe. And she's not the only one. Dozens of other TikTokers have volunteered their parents to take on this dance challenge. For most of the moms and dads, there is minimal hesitation and the music seems to awaken their old selves. It's like muscle memory as these fully grown adults start to move like teenagers, hitting every dance move like an energetic, carefree adolescent in the 80s.

Scroll down to see some of the absolute best 80s dancing. For even more, you can check out the hashtags #80sdancechallenge and #80sdancemoves on TikTok.

TikTokers are loving watching their parents relive their youth after getting them to dance like they did in the 1980s.

@mamigeniusshe dont playyyyyy♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

@bucc40 #80s #momdancechallenge ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

@dadsgotmoves “I forgot how we danced then” #dadsgotmoves #dancingdad #80saesthetic #dancechallenge #dancingmom #trending #coolparents @MomsGotBooze ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

@savannahhkaddouri 80s boogie man #fyp #80sdancechallenge #80s #80sdance #dad #dancing #fypシ゚viral #fypage #foru #foryoupage #dance #80schallenge #80smusic @bederkaddouri ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

@gabbygooly Realizing I dance just like my mom… #80sdancechallenge #80smusic #80sdance ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

More videos of moms and dads partying like it's 1989 can be found on TikTok #80sdancechallenge.

@mariadiaz67234 Groovin #80sdancechallenge #80s #foryou #fyp #80saesthetic ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

@dianaabrilr Mi pa bailando música de los 80s. Lo amo @tocayito #papa #80smusic #80sdancechallenge #dance #trend #fyp #dad #Viral #boogie #fypシ゚ #dadchallenge @Andrea Abril @Abby ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

@willvale2323 If my mom knows I posted this shes gonna be pissed #4youpage #80smusic #80dancechallenge ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

@chrisbrown711 I dont normally do trends but i got in on this one. How did I do? #fyp #blessed #80sdancechallenge #80smusic #80s ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

Even actor and fellow parent Jason Lee (a father of five) got in on the dance trend.

@thisoddbird How i LIVE to see him dance. #jasonlee #80sdancechallenge #fypage ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

Most videos feature the song “Smalltown Boy” but there was more to 80s culture than synth-pop.

@1malaysiaa #80sdancechallenge #80smusic #dad ♬ Jam On It – Newcleus

@dreamsofjas Its the switch up at the end for me. #fyp #genx #80s #rocksteady #80sdancechallenge ♬ Rock Steady – Radio Edit – The Whispers

@carynn_gee I get my moves from my mama! #hotmom #80smusic #mymomslays #gomom #ilovemymom ♬ When I Hear Music – Debbie Deb

One TikToker decided to put a bunch of them in a dance club together.

@logancraft96 VERSION 3.0 POSTED NOW! Version 2.0 was needed… tried to add some of your requests see if you can spot them all #80s #80smusic #80saesthetic #dance #vibes ♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

Related Articles:

Irish Kids Perform Super Catchy Dance Track That Music Lovers Are Calling the Song of the Summer

JBest Uncle Ever Hypes Up His Niece as a Backup Dancer at Her Talent Show

Watch an Adorable Elderly Couple Break Into Dance in the Middle of a Food Court

Daughter Archives Mother’s Remarkable Photos of Poverty-Stricken 1980s England

Elizabeth Beiser

Elizabeth Beiser is a Contributing Writer and Project Coordinator at My Modern Met. She has a background in American Cultural History with a special focus on Modern art and democratic community building. She received her B.A. in history, with a minor in Studio Arts, and her M.A. in history from the University of Rochester. She has worked on multiple political campaigns, as well as in non-profit operations and direct service. When she’s not writing, she’s experimenting with all varieties of arts and crafts. She also enjoys spending time with four-legged friends and exploring her hometown of Boston.
Read all posts from Elizabeth Beiser
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LED Dance Troupe Delivers Dazzling Light Performances and Electrifying Joy
Watch This Indian Dance Group’s Mesmerizing Routines Taking Over Talent Shows Around the World
Biologist Wins This Year’s ‘Dance Your PhD’ Contest With a Catchy Song About Kangaroo Behavior
Watch West Coast Swing Dancers Improvise Choreography for an Exciting Macarena
Incredible Dance Illusion Makes Two Men Look Like Their Bodies Intersect Each Other
Guy Asks Random People on the Street To Teach Him Their Favorite Dance Moves

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch This Skydiver Perfectly Control Her Body To Execute a Thrilling Routine Inside a Wind Tunnel
Striking Light Paintings Set Against a Fiery Red Sky at Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat
Epic Performance Animates JR’s Paris Opera Façade
30 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement
Watch Amazing Jump Roper Effortlessly Time Her Performance to Music
This Video of Joyful Kids Performing a TikTok Dance Challenge With a Pro Choreographer Will Light Up Your Day

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.