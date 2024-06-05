TikTokers Are Asking Their Parents To Show How They Danced to Music in the 1980s

TikTok has really made a name for itself with its Gen Z users performing short choreographed routines, often dubbed a “dance challenge.” The latest dance trend on the social media platform is actually getting Gen X involved. Young TikTokers are turning the camera on their parents and asking them to show off their moves from the 1980s. TikToker YungKimlet got her mom to recreate her best 80s moves to the synth-pop track “Smalltown Boy,” and she did not disappoint.

Kimlet's mom Fiona proved she was an experienced club-goer in the 80s, making sure to find the beat before starting to groove to the now-viral song by the British band Bronski Beat. TikTokers were stunned by how seamlessly Fiona fell back into her swaying fluid moves from an era that Gen Zers and Millennials alike seem to be especially nostalgic for these days. One commenter wrote, “So many of these dances don’t hit the mark but this was truly one from the 80s.” Another explained, “Coolest thing about this trend: I start out not seeing the Gen X or 80’s [sic] in the person and then it gets immediately identified as soon as they start moving.” Echoing a sentiment that cropped up multiple times one viewer wrote, “I swear I can see the youth come back in all these videos. Too cool!!!” The comment section also had many asking how to dance like Fiona. After one questioned what the name of the dance was, Kimlet passed along her mom's answer of “she just ‘felt the rhythm and hit the Fiona.'”

In case you had any doubt about Fiona's 80s cred, Kimlet shared a video with vintage pictures of her mom. Fiona wouldn't have been out of place in a Duran Duran video and was one totally bodacious babe. And she's not the only one. Dozens of other TikTokers have volunteered their parents to take on this dance challenge. For most of the moms and dads, there is minimal hesitation and the music seems to awaken their old selves. It's like muscle memory as these fully grown adults start to move like teenagers, hitting every dance move like an energetic, carefree adolescent in the 80s.

Scroll down to see some of the absolute best 80s dancing. For even more, you can check out the hashtags #80sdancechallenge and #80sdancemoves on TikTok.

TikTokers are loving watching their parents relive their youth after getting them to dance like they did in the 1980s.

More videos of moms and dads partying like it's 1989 can be found on TikTok #80sdancechallenge.

Even actor and fellow parent Jason Lee (a father of five) got in on the dance trend.

Most videos feature the song “Smalltown Boy” but there was more to 80s culture than synth-pop.

One TikToker decided to put a bunch of them in a dance club together.

