Adult Grandchildren Are Surprising Their Grandparents With Impromptu Sleepovers

Many people have precious memories of spending time with their grandparents when they were younger. Maybe it was playing together, going shopping, or sleeping over at their house. Inspired by these fond memories, adult grandchildren have started a heartwarming trend on TikTok. Now that they are all grown up, people are surprising their grandparents with impromptu sleepovers joined by their siblings or cousins, to relive their childhoods.

One of the best parts of this trend is seeing all of the delighted—and oftentimes, confused—reaction of the grandparents to this unexpected visit. Seeing their grandchildren show up unannounced and wearing pajamas in the middle of the night makes many of them do a double-take. However, once the mystery is settled, they are over the moon to have them over, and join in on the fun. It goes without saying that this includes having breakfast together in the morning too.

Pam Fair, the grandma that stars in one the most popular videos of the trend, spoke with Today about her surprise sleepover. “My daughter Brandi had mentioned that my grandkids wanted to come by that night but (they didn't) so I washed my makeup off and put on my pajamas. Then, the doorbell rang.”

The video shows her three grandchildren, 23-year-old Madelyn and Jakob, and 21-year-old Sydney, alongside two of their partners. “Surprised their Nana with a sleepover,” Pam's daughter captioned her TikTok footage with more than 5 million views. “They haven't done this since they were little.”

Together, the family played Bingo and looked at old photos, taking time to remember their grandfather, who died in 2012 and loved them to bits. In the morning, the proud grandma cooked everyone biscuits and gravy. Fair thanked her daughter and told her, “‘I will never forget this.'”

