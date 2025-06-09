Home / Art History / Ancient Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Returns Three Ancient Sculptures to Iraq

By Jessica Stewart on June 9, 2025
Vessel supported by two rams Early Dynastic Illa

Vessel supported by two rams, Early Dynastic IIIa, ca. 2600–2500 BCE, Mesopotamia, Sumerian, Gypsum alabaster

Three ancient artifacts in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collections are on their way back home. After extensive provenance research by scholars, a Sumerian vessel made of gypsum alabaster and two Babylonian ceramic sculptures will be returned to Iraq.

This announcement follows the launch of The Met's Cultural Property Initiative, which involves focused research into the history of items in the collection. The museum has also hired a Head of Provenance and several dedicated provenance researchers to ensure that items in the collection were obtained through proper channels.

The items being returned to Iraq date from the third to the second millennium BCE. The Sumerian Vessel supported by two rams and the Babylonian Head of a female were both gifted to the museum in 1982, while the Head of a male was purchased by The Met in 1972. The vessel and the Head of a male were once sold by disgraced London dealer Robin Symes, who is known for trafficking looted antiquities. After cooperating with the Manhattan DA's office in their investigation of Symes, it became clear that all of the works should be repatriated.

“The Met is committed to the responsible collecting of art and the shared stewardship of the world’s cultural heritage and has made significant investments in accelerating the proactive research of our collection,” says Max Hollein, The Met’s director and CEO. “The
Museum is grateful for our ongoing conversations with Iraq regarding future collaborative endeavors, and we look forward to working together to advance our shared dedication to fostering knowledge and appreciation of Iraqi art and culture.”

The return of these precious artifacts is just another positive step forward in The Met's collaboration with foreign governments for the return of antiquities, which has also opened the door for new cultural exchanges. Other recent collaborations include the return of a 7th-century BCE Bronze Head of a Griffin to Greece and the transfer of ownership of two stone sculptures to Yemen, which resulted in a historic custodial agreement stating that The Met will care for and display the stone sculptures until Yemen wishes to have them returned.

The Met has announced that it will repatriate three sculptures to Iraq after extensive provenance research.

Head of a male from Old Babylonia

Head of a male, Old Babylonian, ca. 2000–1600 BCE, Southern Mesopotamia, Babylonian, Ceramic, paint

Head of a female from Old Babylonia

Head of a female, Old Babylonian, ca. 2000–1600 BCE, Southern Mesopotamia, Babylonian, Ceramic

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Related Articles:

London Museum Is Returning Over 70 Pieces of Looted Art to Nigeria

$2.2 Million Worth of Stolen Ancient Artifacts Returned to Greece and Italy

Pope Francis to Return 2,500-Year-Old Parthenon Sculptures Back to Greece

The Art Institute of Chicago Will Return a 12th-Century Buddha Sculpture to Nepal

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

$2.2 Million Worth of Stolen Ancient Artifacts Returned to Greece and Italy
Archeologists Discover “Tiny Home” in Pompeii Filled With Well-Preserved Frescoes
Explore the Ancient “Cave of Swimmers” in the Sahara Desert
Ancient Roman Mosaic of Marine Life Discovered in England
51,000-Year-Old Cave Art in Indonesia Is the World’s Oldest Figurative Art
Volunteers Uncover 3,500-Year-Old Rock Art During Environmental Cleanup in Kazakhstan

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Woman’s $4 Thrift Store Find Turns Out To Be a Nearly 2,000-Year-Old Mayan Vase
Missing Head of Ancient Greek Statue Unearthed After 2,100 Years
Intricate Glass Cups Featuring Gladiators Were Souvenirs in Ancient Rome
Team of 30 Archaeologists Spend 5 Years Uncovering Ancient Egyptian New Year’s Painting
You Can Now Take an Immersive Virtual Tour of the Lascaux Cave Paintings
2,700-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian Lamassu Statue Is Excavated in Iraq

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.