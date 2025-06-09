The Metropolitan Museum of Art Returns Three Ancient Sculptures to Iraq

Three ancient artifacts in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collections are on their way back home. After extensive provenance research by scholars, a Sumerian vessel made of gypsum alabaster and two Babylonian ceramic sculptures will be returned to Iraq.

This announcement follows the launch of The Met's Cultural Property Initiative, which involves focused research into the history of items in the collection. The museum has also hired a Head of Provenance and several dedicated provenance researchers to ensure that items in the collection were obtained through proper channels.

The items being returned to Iraq date from the third to the second millennium BCE. The Sumerian Vessel supported by two rams and the Babylonian Head of a female were both gifted to the museum in 1982, while the Head of a male was purchased by The Met in 1972. The vessel and the Head of a male were once sold by disgraced London dealer Robin Symes, who is known for trafficking looted antiquities. After cooperating with the Manhattan DA's office in their investigation of Symes, it became clear that all of the works should be repatriated.

“The Met is committed to the responsible collecting of art and the shared stewardship of the world’s cultural heritage and has made significant investments in accelerating the proactive research of our collection,” says Max Hollein, The Met’s director and CEO. “The

Museum is grateful for our ongoing conversations with Iraq regarding future collaborative endeavors, and we look forward to working together to advance our shared dedication to fostering knowledge and appreciation of Iraqi art and culture.”

The return of these precious artifacts is just another positive step forward in The Met's collaboration with foreign governments for the return of antiquities, which has also opened the door for new cultural exchanges. Other recent collaborations include the return of a 7th-century BCE Bronze Head of a Griffin to Greece and the transfer of ownership of two stone sculptures to Yemen, which resulted in a historic custodial agreement stating that The Met will care for and display the stone sculptures until Yemen wishes to have them returned.

