Home / Art History / Ancient Art

Intricate Glass Cups Featuring Gladiators Were Souvenirs in Ancient Rome

By Jessica Stewart on April 30, 2024
Montagnole Cup Glass Gladiator Cup

Photo: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Public domain

In ancient Rome, the gladiators who fought at the Colosseum were superstars. The top athletes of their day, these men trained relentlessly to participate in the gruesome battles that entertained up to 80,000 spectators. Many of their lives were short because of these battles, which also involved animals, but they were admired for their courage. A glass cup in The Metropolitan Museum of Art demonstrates just how revered some gladiators were.

Known as the Montagnole Cup, it dates back to around 50 to 80 CE. The translucent green-yellow cup has two friezes running around the sides, with the lower frieze showing four pairs of gladiators in different stances. On one side, a gladiator is lying on the ground, while two others advance with shields. Above them, the names Gamus, Merops, and Calamus are inscribed. Overall, eight gladiators are shown on the cup, some standing victorious and others down in defeat.

According to scholars, these glass cups used a new technique called mold blowing to place the images and text into the glass. Since some of the names inscribed match the names of popular gladiators, it's believed that this cup was used as a souvenir for games held in Rome during the Julio-Claudian period.

Dr. Kimberley Cassibry, associate professor of art at Wellesley College, writes that these cups were quite popular, and there are hundreds of examples throughout the Roman Empire. Charioteers were also featured on these cups, once again demonstrating the population's love for entertainment and spectacle. They became a way for people across the empire to remember and participate in these games over and over again.

“In the end, the novel experiences offered by the cups made the vessels themselves desirable,” writes Dr. Cassibry. “They became a spectacle in their own right, something worth seeing, both in Rome and in the provinces.”

In ancient Rome, some gladiators became famous for their feats during gruesome battles in the Colosseum.

Pollice Verso Jean Leon Gerome

“Pollice Verso (Thumbs Down)” by Jean-Léon Gérôme. 1872. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Mold-blown glass cups featuring gladiators and their names became souvenirs, showing the popularity of these spectacles.

Montagnole Cup Glass Gladiator Cup

Photo: Dr. Kimberly Cassibry via Destinations in Mind (CC BY-NC)

Related Articles:

The Colorful History of Depression Glass and Its Continued Popularity

This “Normal” Drinking Glass Is Actually an Ancient Greek Party Prank

Archaeologists Have Determined What Ancient Roman Wine Tasted Like

Explore the Early 20-Side Icosahedron Dice That Were Tossed in Ancient Rome

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Team of 30 Archaeologists Spend 5 Years Uncovering Ancient Egyptian New Year’s Painting
You Can Now Take an Immersive Virtual Tour of the Lascaux Cave Paintings
2,700-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian Lamassu Statue Is Excavated in Iraq
Explore the Diamond Sūtra: The World’s Earliest Dated and Printed Book in Existence
5,000-Year-Old Iranian Vase Features the First Known Animation
3,000-Year-Old Canoe Found in Wisconsin Is Oldest One Ever Discovered in Great Lakes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Palestinian Farmer Discovers an Ancient Byzantine Mosaic Under His Olive Grove
Discover the History Behind the Obelisk, the Ancient Precursor to the Skyscraper
Explore the Early 20-Side Icosahedron Dice That Were Tossed in Ancient Rome
Drought Causes Tigris River to Recede, Exposes a 3,400-Year-Old City
The Mysterious History of the Marble ‘Venus de Milo’ Statue
Woman Buys Statue at Goodwill for $35 and Discovers It’s a 2,000-Year-Old Roman Bust

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.