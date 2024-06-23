Home / Archeology

Missing Head of Ancient Greek Statue Unearthed After 2,100 Years

By Madeleine Muzdakis on June 23, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celal Şimşek (@laodikeiakazisi)

Ancient Greeks immortalized their gods in many ways, but most notably in elegant, magnificent stone statues. Many of these statues survive today, whole or in pieces, and offer insight into a lost world of worship and art. Archeologists continue to discover new examples of statues in new places. Recently, archeological work in ancient Laodicea on the Lycus, now modern-day Turkey, unearthed two exciting finds. First, a statue of Asclepius, the Greek god of medicine, was discovered close to an ancient theater. Next, archeologists unearthed the head of a statue depicting his daughter, Hygieia, goddess of health and hygiene.

Laodicea on the Lycus was an ancient city within Asia Minor, situated in a spot of busy trade alongside rivers. It was founded in the third century BCE by the Seleucid Empire, a Hellenistic empire that succeeded the partition of Alexander the Great‘s empire. The city's Greek culture is reflected in its architecture, including an agora and temples.

In the second century BCE, the city became Roman territory. It was affected by wars and earthquakes and was eventually destroyed and abandoned during the medieval Byzantine period. However, today, the abandoned city ruins are a delight to archeologists, who have been particularly concerned with excavating and restoring its magnificent stepped western theater.

The statue of the god Asclepius was discovered in 2024 in proximity to the theater. In May, the head of his daughter Hygieia was also uncovered, buried beneath the dirt. Professor Celal Şimşek, who directs the excavations, identified the head as being 2,1000 years ago and dating to the second century BCE, during the city's Hellenistic period.

“Both statues were made in the late Hellenistic-early Augustus Period in the classical style,” he tells the Hurriyet Daily News. “The statues of the god and goddess of health reveal the presence of the Herophileion medical school in the ancient city of Laodicea and the ancient writer Strabo, one of the important doctors trained there. All statues have very fine workmanship and are of high artistic quality.”

While the goddess's body has yet to be discovered, excavations continue, and one can hope she will be complete and in her glory once more.

A 2,100-year-old statue head of the Greek goddess Hygieia was discovered in ancient Laodicea, now modern-day Turkey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celal Şimşek (@laodikeiakazisi)

h/t: [Popular Mechanics, Hurriyet Daily News]

Related Articles:

1,300-Year-Old Heartfelt Letter Between Family Members Found in Iranian Cave

Archeologists Unearth a Rare Purple Pigment That Is More Valuable Than Gold

How Did Egyptians Build Pyramids? New Study Suggests Answer

Stunning Facial Reconstruction of a Mummy Found in an Australian High School

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Archeologists Unearth Ancient Maya Beekeeping Tools in Southeastern Mexico
3.6-Million-Year-Old Preserved Hominid Footprints at Risk of Obliteration by Climate Change
Vogelherd Horse: The World’s Oldest Known Horse Carving From 32,000 Years Ago
Researchers Discover 7,000-Year-Old Underwater Road
130,000-Year-Old Carved Bear Bone May Be the Earliest Neanderthal Art
Gardener Discovers Rock With Ancient Irish Writing System in His Yard

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Archeologists Unearth a Rare Purple Pigment That Is More Valuable Than Gold
How Did Egyptians Build Pyramids? New Study Suggests Answer
Stunning Facial Reconstruction of a Mummy Found in an Australian High School
1,300-Year-Old Heartfelt Letter Between Family Members Found in Iranian Cave
202-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur the Size of a Blue Whale May the World’s Largest Marine Reptile
250-Year-Old Bottled Cherries Discovered at Mount Vernon

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.