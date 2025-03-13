For the past few years, renowned art institutions around the world have reckoned with their museum collections and questions of fraught provenance, theft, and repatriation. Now, the Art Institute of Chicago joins this movement with the return of a stolen artifact, namely a 12th-century Buddha sculpture, to Nepal.

Dubbed Buddha Sheltered by the Serpent King Muchalinda, the sculpture depicts the serpent king (nāga) Muchalinda forming a protective cave around the Buddha during a sudden and violent storm, allowing him to remain in a state of deep meditation. This object, which also serves as a profound symbol of divine intervention, has been on regular view at the museum since 1997.

The AIC’s ongoing research into the sculpture revealed new details about its history, prompting a collaboration with the Embassy of Nepal in Washington, D.C., and the Government of Nepal. All three concluded that the sculpture had been stolen from Guita Bahi in the Kathmandu Valley and collectively agreed upon its return to Nepal.

“This return reflects the importance of provenance research, as well as the Art Institute’s proactive outreach and collaboration with countries and communities,” Jacques Schuhmacher, executive director of provenance research at the AIC, says in a statement.

Sharad Raj Aran, chargé d’affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Nepal, adds: “This sacred sculpture is a carrier of stories, traditions, and values that have shaped Nepal’s religious, spiritual, and cultural identity for centuries. Its return strengthens the bond between heritage and community, ensuring future generations can connect with their history.”

The AIC isn’t the only museum that has recently returned artifacts to Nepal. In 2022, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York relinquished two 13th-century wooden sculptures to the Nepalese government, both of which were looted from temples in Kathmandu. That same year, the London Museum returned over 70 stolen artifacts to Nigeria, and the Smithsonian Museum likewise returned 29 bronze sculptures to the country following the implementation of its ethical returns policy.

“Provenance research remains an institutional priority,” the AIC continues in its recent statement. “The provenance research team is one of the largest of its kind in the country and works diligently with curators, researchers, and museum leaders to conduct strategic and rigorous research across the entire collection.”

To learn more about the return of this Buddha sculpture to Nepal, visit the Art Institute of Chicago website.

