Home / News

Giant Whale Sculpture Stops Derailed Metro Car From Plunging Into Water

By Jessica Stewart on November 3, 2020

Embed from Getty Images

Some people believe that public art doesn't serve a purpose, but a recent incident outside of Rotterdam proves otherwise. When a metro car overran the stop blocks at the De Akkers station, it was saved by a large sculpture of a whale. Now it's left dangling 10 meters (33 feet) in the air on top of the sculpture.

Ironically, the sculpture is titled Saved by a Whale's Tale, which this train most certainly was. If not for the sculpture, it would have plunged into the water below or onto the adjacent footpath. Luckily, no one was injured, as the train was empty and the driver was able to free himself without injury. It's still not entirely clear what caused the accident, which occurred just after midnight.

Sculptor Maarten Strujis installed the artwork, which is made of reinforced polyester, in 2002 and was impressed that it held up to the weight of the train. “I could never have imagined it that way, but it saved the operator’s life. The damage is an afterthought,” he marveled. “I am amazed that it is so strong. When plastic has stood for 20 years, you don’t expect it to hold up a metro train.”

Authorities are questioning the driver and conducting an investigation into what went wrong. In the meantime, the train continues to rest on the whale's tail. And, it looks like it might stay there a bit longer. “Given the complexity, this will take some time,” a spokesman for the Rotterdam-Rijnmond safety region said. “It will be quite an exercise to get that thing off and get it safe.”

A whale sculpture saved a metro car in the Netherlands from plunging off the tracks.

h/t: [The Guardian, BBC]

Related Articles:

Train Carrying Corn Has Massive Spill, Transforms Tracks Into a “Yellow Brick Road”

400 People Volunteer to Perform Along Train Route to Entertain Passengers Passing By

Tokyo “Rescue Bus” Picks Up Tipsy Commuters Who Fell Asleep on Train and Missed Their Stop

New York’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Wears White Lace Collar To Honor the Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese University Awards the First Ninja Studies Degree in New Program
Carved Figures Emerge From Wooden Beams That Were Once in a Historic German Palace
Life-Sized Driftwood Sculptures Look Like Uncanny Characters From a Sci-Fi Movie
Artist Uses Chainsaw To Transform Damaged Tree Into Hand Reaching for the Sky
These Stunning Human Sculptures Disappear When You Look at Them From Certain Angles
TIME Magazine Replaces Its Cover Logo for the First Time Ever With One Word: VOTE

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Incredible Hand-Carved Stones Look Like They’re Made of Soft Putty
Bronze Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be Unveiled in Brooklyn for Women’s History Month 2021
Sculptor Creates “Glitchy” Wooden Figures and Shares His Process on Instagram
Artist Turns Old Bike Chains Into Spectacular Metal Sculptures Inspired by Nature and Humans
Ethereal Angel Sculpture Appears to Effortlessly Float Above the Ground
My Modern Met Launches the Top Artist Podcast

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.