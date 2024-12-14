Home / Art History / Renaissance Art

Did Michelangelo Feature a Woman With Breast Cancer in the Sistine Chapel?

By Eva Baron on December 14, 2024
Michaelangelo Sistine Chapel Breast Cancer Depiction

Photo: Andreas G. Nerlich, et al. (2024), The Breast.

Even now, over 500 years after its completion, researchers are still unraveling the rich imagery throughout Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel fresco. The latest discovery is one that beautifully merges medical science and art history by suggesting that Michaelangelo may have featured a woman with breast cancer in his iconic fresco.

Eight art historians and medical experts meticulously analyzed Michelangelo’s depictions of breasts within the fresco, primarily relying upon iconodiagnosis. This interdisciplinary field diagnoses representations of potential illnesses within renowned artworks. The results of their study were recently published in The Breast, an interdisciplinary journal focusing on advancements in breast cancer prevention. Ultimately, researchers identified a woman with “abnormal breast morphology” that challenges the misconception that breast cancer is solely a modern disease.

The woman sits hunched within the fresco’s The Flood panel, centering around the biblical drama of Noah’s Ark. Adorned with a blue head scarf, which signifies that she’s married, the woman clutches herself right below her right breast. When compared to other women throughout the painting, all of whom bear healthy breasts no matter their age, it becomes clear that this particular figure exhibits symptoms consistent with those of breast cancer.

The woman’s right breast is rendered with a retracted nipple, deformed skin, and the suggestion of two lumps peeking through her skin. The experts behind the study claim that the inclusion is no accident, given Michelangelo’s preoccupation with human anatomy. Throughout his artistic career, Michelangelo developed a keen understanding of the human body through his participation in autopsies, and exercised incredible precision and intentionality when depicting human bodies in his artworks.

“[Iconodiagnosis] may teach us both about diseases in history, but also gives us an insight how a ‘diseased status’ may have been ‘used’ as a stylistic metaphor in ancient times,” Andreas G. Nerlich, the lead researcher of the study, tells artnet. Indeed, Nerlich and his team posit that Michelangelo imagined breast cancer as a thematic symbol in this fresco.

“The representation of a probable breast cancer is linked to the concept of the impermanence of life and has the significance of punishment,” the study authors claim. They also note that the woman in question is pointing toward the ground, a possible memento mori and reference to her truncated life.

The discovery follows one from decades earlier, concluding that the subject of Michelangelo’s Night sculpture also had breast cancer. Both findings offer compelling insight into the history of breast cancer and its artistic representations both within and beyond Michelangelo’s oeuvre.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel fresco is one of the most iconic works in art history.

Michaelangelo Sistine Chapel Breast Cancer Depiction

The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, featuring Michelangelo's fresco. (Photo: Antoine Taveneaux via Wikimedia Commons)

New research suggests that a woman with breast cancer may be featured within the Sistine Chapel fresco.

Michaelangelo Sistine Chapel Breast Cancer Depiction

Detail from Michelangelo's fresco. (Photo: courtesy of Andreas G. Nerlich, et al. (2024), The Breast)

Unlike all the other women within the fresco, this particular figure has a breast consistent with symptoms of breast cancer, including a retracted nipple and lumps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New Scientist (@newscientist)

Michelangelo has depicted breast cancer before in his sculpture Night, highlighting the fact that he used the illness as a stylistic metaphor.

Night by Michelangelo

“Night” by Michelangelo. 1526-1531. Basilica of San Lorenzo, Florence (Photo: George M. Groutas via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0)

Source: Did Michelangelo paint a young adult woman with breast cancer in “The Flood” (Sistine Chapel, Rome)?

Related Articles:

Unprecedented ‘The Sistine Chapel’ Book Displays the Masterpiece Like Never Before

Immersive Exhibit Brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to the U.S.

Secret Room of Michelangelo’s Drawings Will Open to the Public for the First Time Ever

Ingenious Poster Uses Lemons to Help You Identify Different Signs of Breast Cancer

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Notre-Dame’s Grand Organ Rings Out Again for the First Time in Over Five Years
Sculpture Bought for $6 and Used as Doorstop Is Actually 18th-Century Marble Bust Worth $3M
Notre-Dame Slated To Reopen This Month After Devastating Fire Five Years Ago
31-Year Treasure Hunt for a Golden Owl Comes to an End With Discovery in France
The Incredible Story of How the Mona Lisa’s Theft Transformed It From Artwork to Icon
Exhibition at the Met Explores How Siena Helped Set the Italian Renaissance in Motion

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Judy Garland’s Iconic Ruby Slippers From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Are up for Auction, 20 Years After Being Stolen
Infamous Duct-Taped Banana Sells for Over $6 Million at Sotheby’s Auction
First Ever Artwork Created by a Humanoid Robot To Go On Auction Sells for Over $1 Million
RIP Elwood Edwards: Voice of AOL’s “You’ve Got Mail!” Dies at 74
Florida Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV While Explaining Hurricane Milton’s Power
Exhibition Sheds Light on Leonardo da Vinci’s Perfume Passion

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.