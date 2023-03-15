View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox)

The Fox family has gotten a little bit bigger. Recently, actor Michael J. Fox delighted his followers on Instagram by sharing a photo of their newest member—a fluffy multi-colored pup with striking eyes, aptly named Blue.

The pair posed in an adorable picture that has already garnered more than 700,000 likes and nearly 8,000 comments. Blue is held against one side of Fox's face, so their blue eyes are side-by-side. “Hey Blue, welcome to your new home!” Fox writes on Instagram. Several celebrities expressed their excitement for Fox and Blue in the comments. “Oh my gosh!! So cute,” Julianne Moore wrote. Actress Ali Wentworth added, “THIS IS CRAZY NUTS! What a gorgeous girl! Tell her Auntie Ali can't wait to play…”

Blue is the first dog Fox and his family have brought home since their last dog, Gus, died in April 2021. Fox referred to Gus as his steadfast companion as the actor battled Parkinson's disease, and has a highlight reel dedicated to him on Instagram. And while it is always sad to say goodbye to an animal companion, it is heartwarming to see that Fox has found a new friend in Blue. We can't wait to see more of the pup as they continue to bond.

