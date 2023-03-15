Home / Entertainment

Actor Michael J. Fox Welcomes His Adorable Pup Named “Blue”

By Margherita Cole on March 15, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox)

The Fox family has gotten a little bit bigger. Recently, actor Michael J. Fox delighted his followers on Instagram by sharing a photo of their newest member—a fluffy multi-colored pup with striking eyes, aptly named Blue.

The pair posed in an adorable picture that has already garnered more than 700,000 likes and nearly 8,000 comments. Blue is held against one side of Fox's face, so their blue eyes are side-by-side. “Hey Blue, welcome to your new home!” Fox writes on Instagram. Several celebrities expressed their excitement for Fox and Blue in the comments. “Oh my gosh!! So cute,” Julianne Moore wrote. Actress Ali Wentworth added, “THIS IS CRAZY NUTS! What a gorgeous girl! Tell her Auntie Ali can't wait to play…”

Blue is the first dog Fox and his family have brought home since their last dog, Gus, died in April 2021. Fox referred to Gus as his steadfast companion as the actor battled Parkinson's disease, and has a highlight reel dedicated to him on Instagram. And while it is always sad to say goodbye to an animal companion, it is heartwarming to see that Fox has found a new friend in Blue. We can't wait to see more of the pup as they continue to bond.

Actor Michael J. Fox lost his loyal dog Gus back in Decemeber 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox)

Now, the Fox family welcomed a new member, an adorable pup named “Blue.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox)

h/t: [People]

All images via Michael J. Fox.

Related Articles:

Michael J. Fox Receives Honorary Oscar for Activism in the Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Tease New ’Back To The Future‘ Project

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Have Emotional ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion at New York Comic Con

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

French Bulldogs Are Now the Most Popular Dog Breed in the U.S.
Watch Michelle Yeoh’s Mom Tearful Reaction to Her Daughter’s Historic Oscar Win
People Can’t Get Enough of Andrew Garfield’s Smile at the Oscars
Dazzling Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Have an Emotional ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion at the Oscars
Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan Share a Tearful Moment Backstage at the Oscars After Their Wins

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor Oscar for a Role He Calls a “Creative Lifeline”
Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Her First Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
Michelle Yeoh Makes History With Her Oscar Win for Best Actress
Devoted Service Dog Stays by Human’s Side the Whole Time He’s in the Hospital
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls for Matinee Concerts for Those Who Go To Bed Early
Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance, Get Roses From the Pop Superstar

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.