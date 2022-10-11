Home / Entertainment / Movies

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Have Emotional ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion at New York Comic Con

By Margherita Cole on October 11, 2022
This year's New York Comic Con was full of exciting announcements and sneak peeks into upcoming releases. However, not everything at the convention celebrated what was happening next; there was another special event that celebrated an iconic piece of cinema from the mid-1980s. Canadian American actor Michael J. Fox reunited with American actor Christopher Lloyd in a special Back to the Future reunion, celebrating the immensely popular trilogy of movies.

Fox skyrocketed to fame for his performance as Marty McFly, the 17-year-old teenager who accidentally traveled back in time to the 1950s; and Lloyd played the eccentric scientist “Doc” Brown, responsible for building the time machine. Thirty-seven years after the release of the first film in 1985, both of the stars reunited in front of a crowd of overjoyed fans. Fox walked out first, the symptoms of his Parkinson's disease clear for the audience to see, and Lloyd joined him just a few moments later with an affectionate hug. The two were greeted by a standing ovation.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease—a progressive disease that affects the brain and body—in 1991 when the actor was just 29. Although the illness has worsened over the years, he has been open about the struggles and remained positive about his life. Lloyd has been a source of support for Fox throughout the process—a testament to their close friendship. “Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking—but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Fox said. “People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given—the voice to get this done, and help people out.” Fox's foundation The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to funding research on Parkinson's Disease and improving the quality of life for those who have it.

You can see more videos and clips of Fox and Lloyd's special reunion below.

h/t: [LADbible, Variety]

