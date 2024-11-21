Hot Water Bottle Cover Realistically Shaped Like a Curled up Shiba Inu to Snuggle up With

If you love the idea of snuggling up with a dog but dread the reality of daily walks, this hot water bottle cover—designed to look just like a real Shiba Inu—might be your new favorite cozy companion. It’s designed by YOU+MORE!, a sub-brand of Japanese lifestyle brand Felissimo that specializes in cute, animal-inspired products.

The hot water bottle cover is inspired by a real Shiba Inu known as Charmy on Instagram. The lifelike design captures the adorable pup curled up in peaceful slumber, complete with one paw peeking out and perky little ears that stick up. It looks so realistic that a visitor might mistake it for a real dog napping on your couch.

The hot water bottle doesn’t just look real—it feels real too. Designed from fabric specially designed to mimic the soft, fluffy fur of a Shiba Inu, it’s as close as you can get to the real thing—without all the barking. The cover is compatible with water bottles up to about 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) in length and 22 centimeters (8.7 inches) in width.

Check out the Shiba Inu-inspired hot water bottle cover below and get your own on the Felissimo website, currently priced at ¥5,200 (approximately $33.46). You’ll also find tons more animal-inspired items, including fluffy Shiba Inu marshmallows.

Watch the real Charmy the Shiba Inu cozy-up to his warm doppelgänger.

View this post on Instagram

