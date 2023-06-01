Home / Entertainment

Michael J. Fox Celebrates His Son Sam’s Birthday With an Adorable Instagram Post

By Regina Sienra on June 1, 2023

 

To many parents, their children will always be their babies—no matter how old they are. This seems to be the case with Michael J. Fox and his oldest kid and only son, Sam Fox. The younger Fox, who is also an actor, recently turned 34, and his dad marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post.

Born on May 30, 1989, the Back to the Future star’s son shares many of his dad's facial features, with the striking similarities shining through in side by side pictures. To show his love for his young doppelgänger, Fox posted a picture of his son blowing the candles out on his birthday cake. “Happy Birthday to my big bouncing baby boy @palekidd you are the best,” the star wrote in the caption. “Proud to be your pops. Love you!” The post featured a second photo, which shows Fox kissing his son on the cheek as they pose in front of a waterfall. And this isn’t the first time he’s celebrated his “bouncing baby boy.” In 2021, he wrote, “Sam from my POV you're not getting older, you're just getting taller.”

This year, Tracy Pollan (Fox's wife and Sam's mom) also marked their son's birthday with a cute Instagram post. “Happy Birthday to the absolute best son ever! You fill my life with so much joy, humor, kindness, and random information that I never knew! I love you!” she wrote.

Though Sam is their only son, the couple shares other children—twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esmé, 21—that they proudly celebrate as well. As a devoted family man, Fox has shared many important moments with his children, like the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002. It was perhaps the fact that he grew up in the world of show business that inspired Sam to choose a career in the entertainment industry. According to People, he has produced a variety of media, like Ben Barnes' 11:11 music video, the short film Good Grief and his dad's documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, now available on Apple TV+.

Michael J. Fox, star of the Back to the Future franchise, marked the 34th birthday of his son, Sam Fox, with a sweet Instagram post.

 

Fox, a devoted family man, has shared many important moments with his children, like the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002.

Michael J. Fox and son Sam at Fox's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Hollywood, CA 12-16-02

Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos

Tracy Pollan, Fox's wife and Sam's mom, also marked their son's birthday with a cute Instagram post.

 

