Millie Bobby Brown’s Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup With Hilarious Results

With the advent of social media, a new galaxy of creative possibilities opened up in the field of marketing. And the cleverness that has come to define Gen Z has helped them build new ideas on these channels. Just look at Millie Bobby Brown, who recently launched her own clean makeup line, Florence by Mills. As a cute way to promote it and build a connection with her fans, she shared a “get ready with me” video using her brand's products. The twist? The makeup was to be applied by her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, and the results are hilarious.

Brown and Bongiovi got engaged earlier this year. When asked about how she met Bongiovi, the Stranger Things star said, “We met on Instagram—the old Instagram—and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” The couple started dating in 2021, with Bongiovi becoming inseparable from Brown over time, as her Instagram feed shows.

A caring partner, Bongiovi jumps right in to Brown's latest promo effort. He explains that while he has seen Brown do her makeup “maybe a thousand times,” doing it for her is a first for him. They also promised to answer some “hot couples questions,” but the real show lies in seeing Bongiovi try his hand as a makeup artist. He compares it to a painting, to which Brown reacts and instead suggests “portrait.” Unfazed, Bongiovi proposes “landscape.”

Fans praised Bongiovi's efforts, as well as Brown's support. The proud partner tries his best. When he accidentally leaves some mascara on her eyeball, Brown confidently says, “It's okay,” and reassures him to go on. His eyeliner work evokes the Spanish surrealists, and her cheeks look somewhat different, but for a first try? An ok job was done. In the end, you can tell that the products do their job even in the most unexperienced hands. Practice and precision are sold separately.

